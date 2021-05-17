Staying on top of what’s stylish and what’s outdated is a hectic process. With so many different opinions from influencers online, celebrities on TV, and your friends in real life, keeping track of fashion can seem impossible. However, you can develop a method for this madness. In this blog, we’ll share how to stay ahead of fashion trends.

Develop an Eye for Detail

If you’re not sure how to stay ahead of fashion trends, try paying attention to your immediate surroundings. What are common themes in the clothing you see? What types of accessories are people wearing? What color palettes are the most popular? Gauging the fashion trends of your social surroundings can give you better insight into what types of clothing people most admire.

Follow Different Styles Online

You may have heard of how crafting collages can help manifest your future goals. Fashion mood boards can have a similar effect. If you feel like you’re lagging on the most recent fashion trends, look up some of your favorite stylists or celebrities online. Collect photos of outfits or trends that you find yourself drawn to as you browse.

If you’ve recently purchased a trendier piece of clothing but don’t feel confident styling it, try searching up its name online. When you do this, you can view how other people are styling this trend. With so many different resources that allow you to see what people are wearing, styling outfits and staying ahead of fashion trends has never been more accessible.

When in Doubt, Go Vintage

Designers recycle fashion trends more often than they create entirely new ones. If you’re unsure how to stay ahead of fashion trends or don’t feel confident trying new styles, dressing in vintage or retro clothing is always a safe bet. When you choose to focus your fashion on these styles, you also have the advantage of already knowing what accessories and trends will become the most popular. For example, if you style yourself with popular 90s clothing, you can predict that mom jeans will be the most stylish type of pants to wear.

Prioritize Your Personality

As you follow the fashion of the people around you, it’s crucial to prioritize your personality in your clothing. If you don’t enjoy or feel comfortable in trendy clothing, don’t wear it. There are plenty of ways to express yourself through fashion without falling behind on trends. Stick to the elements in your outfits that make you feel confident first. Once you’ve established a strong sense of self in your clothing, exploring new trends will be more enjoyable.

Staying stylish is no easy task, but when you learn to explore fashion for your own satisfaction rather than the impression of others, you’ll find clothing more enjoyable. Try implementing these tips to stay ahead of trends without losing your own fashion tastes.