No matter how many hikes you’ve taken, there’s always a risk associated with hitting the trails. Including this must-have safety equipment for hiking in your backpack will keep you prepared in any potential hiking emergency.

Navigation Tools

These days, we all rely on our phones for GPS and location tracking. You won’t always have the luxury of using your phone out on the trails. Pack a map and a compass just in case you end up off the beaten path without cell service.

Layers of Clothing

As you increase in elevation, the temperature falls. Bring layers of warm clothes so you can bundle up as you ascend the mountains or to keep you warm and dry if the weather takes an unexpected turn.

A Headlamp or Flashlight

Nobody wants to end up lost on their hiking excursion, but getting lost as the sun starts to set can be even more worrisome. Bring a flashlight or a hands-free headlamp to help you find your way back to safety.

Fire Starter

The ability to make fire can be a lifesaver in an emergency hiking situation. The smoke from the fire can be a call for help while you warm up around the flames. Bring a fire starter such as flint, matches, or a lighter, as well as some small cotton balls or tissue to help ignite the flame.

Extra Water and Food

No matter what type of hike you’re venturing on, always pack extra food and water. Bring plenty of food to help boost your energy when you’re feeling weak, or to last you through the night in case of a significant emergency.

A Multi-tool

A multi-tool usually includes a knife, file, screwdriver, and many other gadgets that can come in handy in the wilderness. A good multi-tool can help with first aid, start a fire, build a shelter, and prepare food. These tools are also typically small enough to carry around in your pocket, making them easy to pack.

Basic First Aid

Always bring some extra bandages, gauze, wraps, pain reliever, and antiseptic towelettes on a hike. You’ll want to be able to quickly disinfect any cuts or open wounds that occur when navigating the uneven terrain of the wilderness.

From headlamps to bandages, equipping yourself with this must-have safety equipment for hiking will keep you safe and sound on all of your hiking ventures.