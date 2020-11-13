If you’re a frequent allergy sufferer, living in the dorms can come with a whole new set of challenges to deal with. This is because, while they’re cleaned prior to move-in day, it’s easy for these spaces to collect ample amounts of dust, dirt, and even mold. As such, it’s important that you find ways to decrease these materials in your environment if you want to effectively mitigate your symptoms. Read this guide on how to reduce allergens in your college dorm room to create a healthier home away from home.

Dust and Vacuum Regularly

One of the most important things you can do to control the allergens in your dorm is to clean it often. Though you might not notice it, dirt and dust are constantly entering through the door, windows, and vents, then settling on various surfaces throughout the room. As they gather, they can affect the quality of the air, triggering many of your allergy symptoms. Fortunately, dusting and vacuuming frequently can significantly decrease the number of these particles present in the environment, and leave you feeling much better as a result.

Purchase an Air Purifier

You can also reduce allergens in your college dorm room by setting up a small air purifier. As previously stated, allergens become a problem when they start collecting in the air we breathe. So, if you’re still concerned about your allergies even after your regular cleanings, it doesn’t hurt to start treating the air in your dorm as well. Air purifiers draw air through several filters and release it back into the room. They can leave the air several times fresher than it was before, therefore eliminating many of the things making you feel sick.

Use a Copper Mattress Topper

Another effective thing you can do is use a copper-infused mattress topper over your dorm bed. Believe it or not, there are several different health benefits to sleeping on copper including improved blood circulation, brain stimulation, and increased comfort. But the most important advantage for those with allergies is that it actively repels pollen, dirt, and dander. On a bare mattress, these materials can collect and start affecting how you breathe when you sleep. However, with copper keeping these things at bay, you’re guaranteed a more restful night’s sleep.

Get Your Roommate Involved

Make sure that you’re stressing the importance of cleaning to your roommate as well. Since you’re living in the same space, any mess they leave can also have a lasting impact on your health. As such, making them aware of your allergies from day one will make them more likely to help you keep the room clean. This will ensure that the task isn’t always on your shoulders and that the space will remain cleaner for longer periods of time.