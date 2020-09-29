You’ll learn a lot of valuable information during your time as a college student. However, one of the most important things attending college can teach you isn’t part of your textbooks or research. The act of learning is a skill that you need to work to develop over time. Everyone absorbs and retains information differently. When you figure out the methods that work for you personally, you can excel in your courses. Brush up on your academic skills with these two essential learning tips every college student should know.

Learn To Experiment

What works for you in one class might not fit well with another course. If you find yourself struggling with studying or completing assignments, try mixing up your methods. Pay attention to your friends and classmates and how they learn and study. Switch up your routine and environment. If you’re unable to focus while sitting in your room in the morning, try studying at a different time and in a different place. Don’t be afraid to try different study methods or learning techniques, either. Making flash cards or listening to audio resources are a great way to add something new to your learning routine. If it works, you can start using these methods throughout the semester. If it doesn’t work, then you know to cross it off the list and try something else.

Give Yourself Something To Review

If you’re facing a big exam, you need study materials. No one wants to spend their time simply rereading every chapter of the textbook they’ve covered so far during the semester. That’s why one of the best learning tips every college student should know is to make sure you have plenty of resources at your disposal when your study sessions come around. Save presentation slides from lectures throughout the course. Bookmark resources and relevant emails your professors send, and make sure you remember how to find them later on. It’s also important to take effective notes during your classes. This will give you a variety of materials to study and learn from whenever you need them.