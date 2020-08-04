In recent years, there has been a surge in men dressing better and taking better care of themselves. Now, there’s nothing more classy than a suit and tie, but it has to be worn right. We know you’re probably not walking around campus because of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean you’re not getting dressed each day (hopefully). In fact, there are countless resources showing that dressing to impress even when you’re at home leads to a more productive day. Although some guys find themselves believing the many misconceptions about men’s clothing, we’re going to help you set the record straight. If you’d like to boost your style, then you need to hear the truth. Read on to learn more.

Misconception: Don’t mix-and-match patterns

One of the oldest rules in the men’s style book is “Don’t mix your patterns,” but modern style belies this. Certainly if you’re wearing brown leather dress shoes, for example, you should also wear a matching brown leather belt. But a subtly patterned shirt can look very stylish when paired with an adventurous tie.

Misconception: “Any shirt with buttons is a dress shirt.”

Far too many guys assume any shirt that buttons up is a dress shirt, and it’s simply not true. There are a few easy ways to know if a shirt is a dress shirt or not. First, a dress shirt should always boast a simple design, like stripes. Additionally, you can look at the length of a dress shirt; if the shirt is nearly reaching your knees, it may be a dress shirt, but it’s definitely too big. Manufacturers always make dress shirts longer because they’re meant to be worn tucked in, but you’re responsible for choosing the right size.

Misconception: Price equals quality

You’re a college student, and we understand you don’t have deep pockets right now. Not to mention social media makes it easy to assume the only way to get quality clothing is by spending a ton of money, but that’s not the case. Take neckties, for example; you need to know what makes a tie high quality before you make a purchase. Of course you could go to a store that sells $100, $200, even $300 ties, but most of them are only expensive because of their designer name. You’re not alone, though; a lot of people assume if something’s expensive it must be good quality.

There are several other misconceptions about men’s clothing such as thinking stylish clothes only look good on guys who are very fit. While clothes naturally look good on fit people, that doesn’t mean our friends with different builds can’t look great too. You merely need to look at stores or brands who make clothes specifically for your body type.