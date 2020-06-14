3 Tips for Engineering Students to Find Success

No matter what career you pursue, earning an engineering degree is no small feat. Like all academic fields, engineering comes with its fair share of complications and struggles you’ll have to overcome. Fortunately, you’re not alone. Whether you’re a rising freshman picking your major or a seasoned student brushing up on your skills between semesters, there will always be classmates and colleagues who can understand and offer advice. As you prepare for the fall semester, keep your head up and remember these helpful tips for engineering students to find success.

Start Networking Early

Connections can get you far in any field. As soon as you start meeting other engineering students and professionals, start establishing lasting relationships. Your professors are a great place to start. Build a connection with them beyond the classroom. You might be surprised by how many amazing resources your professors can give you throughout your career. You can also build your network through online resources such as LinkedIn. Be sure to seek out engineering clubs and other resources on campus as well. Building a strong network early on can make your entire career more rewarding—and more enjoyable.

Take Classes Outside Your Comfort Zone

You have electives for a reason. Make the most of them by taking classes that you normally wouldn’t sign up for. Try your hand at different types of engineering courses to gain an understanding of how different engineers approach and resolve questions and issues. You should also step out of the sciences altogether and take classes in other departments. You can learn a lot of valuable information and skills from other fields. For example, writing courses can improve how you develop and communicate ideas both on paper and with your peers.

Learn the Value of Good Notetaking

Reliable notes and notetaking habits can do a lot for your career. Good notes can help you understand dense textbook readings, remember more details from your lectures, and prepare for even the hardest upcoming exams. One of the best tips for engineering students is to learn how to make the most of your engineering notebook. Good notetaking means you’ll always have thorough, organized information from both your current and previous courses. By the way, it’s also useful to keep your notes from previous classes. You never know when you might need that information again.