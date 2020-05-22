There has never been a more unusual time to be a college student. Most colleges are closed due to the coronavirus, and many have also transitioned to online classrooms. In other words, we’re spending a lot more time at home or in our campus housing. That means you’ve probably been binge-watching Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ like a champ. However, we don’t know how long life is going to stay this way, so check out these tips for maintaining your entertainment center. Otherwise, there might not be anything else to do other than study—and we all know how we feel about that.

Clean. Everything.

First and foremost, your entertainment center isn’t going to work very well or last very long if you don’t keep it clean. Start by dusting all your devices and cleaning the TV screen with a screen-safe wipe. Then, vacuum around your TV and getting all those dust bunnies. Dust is the leading culprit of overheated electronics.

Organize your cords

People have so many different devices nowadays that their entertainment centers are usually swimming in seas of cables. Get yourself some cable management supplies—you could use items that most households already have, such as tape or zip ties, or you could invest in cable snakes or sleeves. Whatever you choose, organizing your cables will take your entertainment center maintenance skills from a 0 to at least a 7.

Upgrade your cables

To have the best binge-watching experience, you’re going to need quality cables. However, many of us are guilty of using worn-out cables, usually because we’re broke college students. But if you’re experiencing any of the signs of a bad HDMI cable, you should just get a new cable. In fact, if you’ve never upgraded your cables, you could probably upgrade all of them.

Being a college student is weird regardless of the world you live in, but we’re currently living in the COVID-19 world, so it’s extra-weird right now. Do yourself a favor and improve your leisure time with these tips for maintaining your entertainment center.