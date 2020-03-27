3 Ways to Keep Busy When You’re Stuck at Home

We have officially entered unchartered territory. The entire world has come to a standstill to contain the spread of COVID-19. These are scary times we’re living in. Yet, it’s important to remember that we’re all in this together. As long as we stay put and do our part to slow the spread of the virus, hopefully, things will return to normal soon. This article will overview three ways to keep busy when you’re stuck at home. You can still accomplish many things during this time of social distancing.

Tackle Projects Around the House

Use this time at home as an opportunity to do some projects around the house. You can still be productive even though you’re stuck inside. Start by organizing your bedroom. You’ll feel so much calmer if your sleeping space is structured and tidy. Go through your closets and get rid of clothes you haven’t worn in forever. Also, rearrange your drawers and closets so it’s easier to find things. Another project you can do while you’re social distancing is wash your car. Take the time to clean your car’s interior like you never have before. Scrub every hard surface to get rid of any germs that are in there, and vacuum the floor mats, too. You’ll be grateful you took on these tasks once this crisis is over and we get back to everyday life.

Exercise

Another excellent way to keep busy when you’re stuck at home is to exercise. Yes, it’s easy to binge-watch an entire series on Netflix during this time. However, it’s important to keep your physical health a top priority, too. Try some new workouts as you self-quarantine. This is an opportunity for you to get healthy and develop an exercise routine that works for you. Just because gyms have closed doesn’t mean you should put all exercise on the backburner. Go online and look up some fun workout videos that’ll help you get up and moving. If you need extra motivation, you can even join some groups on social media full of people in the same situation.

Challenge Your Mind

So many schools around the country have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s easy to embrace these closures and sit around. Instead, try your hardest to challenge your mind during this time. Stay focused on your studies so you don’t fall too far behind. Also, be creative during this time, and don’t be afraid to express your emotions. Write stories you’ve been meaning to put on paper, or dust off your paintbrushes and create a beautiful picture. People who love to read can also catch up on some great books. Please, keep your mind active and don’t just sit around until this crisis is over.