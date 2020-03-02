4 Hobbies to Turn into a Career

It’s important to pursue your passions. When you love what you’re doing, you’re going to perform better—and have a better time while doing it. College is the time to figure out your career path, and the spring semester is the perfect time to look for internships and job opportunities in your chosen field. If you’re still wondering what to do, consider following your passions with these hobbies to turn into a career.

Photography

If you find yourself pointing your phone at every great photo opportunity, consider building a career in photography. Professional photographers require both great artistic skills and great business practices to turn their hobby into a career, which makes it an appropriate career path for various majors. Plus, you have the freedom to specialize in anything that interests you—from treasured child and family portraits to gorgeous landscapes and scenery.

Crafting

Knitting, pottery, embroidery, and other crafts are a fantastic pastime, and websites like Etsy make it easy to sell your creations. With practice and dedication, you can build your side hobby into a profitable store. In addition to selling online, you can also visit craft fairs or even start your own brick and mortar store to sell your products.

Beekeeping

Do your passions lean toward nature and the great outdoors? Beekeeping might be an ideal career for you. There are many ways to make money with beekeeping, including selling honey, beeswax, and other products. You can also loan your bees to farmers to help pollinate their crops for a season. There’s a lot to learn about honey bees and how they interact with the environment, making beekeeping a fascinating career for biologists and aspiring wildlife experts.

Social Media

In this day and age, who doesn’t have at least one social media profile? For many college students, running a witty and successful Twitter or TikTok account is almost second nature. With modern business practices and the rise of digital marketing, social media has become one of the best hobbies to turn into a career. More and more companies are turning to Internet-savvy employees to run their social media accounts and market to their online audience. This means you can turn your everyday social media skills into a successful career in business and marketing.