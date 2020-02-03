3 Starter Jobs to Break into Hollywood

The entertainment industry is a coveted field, surrounded by plenty of individuals trying to find their own big break. While competition is high, it’s certainly not impossible to get your start in Hollywood. With a bit of luck and a lot of hard work and passion, these positions can help you make connections, gain experience, and launch your career. Whether you’re an aspiring screenwriter or the next big movie star, here are three starter jobs to break into Hollywood.

Agency Job

It’s a classic story: start a job in the mailroom, make some connections, and eventually work your way up to be the next big name in Hollywood. Crazy as it seems, it’s definitely possible—and a talent agency is the best place to do it. By working for an agency, even in an entry-level position, you gain valuable insight into all aspects of the industry. While studios and film sets offer a limited perspective on the entertainment industry, talent agencies work with all areas. Competition for these agencies is fierce—yes, even in the mailroom—but it’s the perfect starter job to break into Hollywood.

Voice Over Actor

Perseverance is a huge part of becoming an actor. The more you audition, the more parts you’ll get, and the better your resume looks to directors. If you aren’t getting the parts you want, try expanding your horizons. Voice over acting offers new opportunities to stretch your acting chops. By starting a voice over career and broadening your scope, you increase your chances of landing smaller parts such as commercials or animated shorts. These gigs help boost your resume while also giving you valuable experience.

Script Reader

Script readers often get the first look at every screenplay that comes to a movie studio. It’s their job to review a script and write a summary of its plot and quality. Script readers decide whether or not to recommend a script to the studio, which means they learn a lot about what makes a successful script. Unfortunately, these jobs often come as low-paying positions or unpaid internships. However, if you have the finances to afford it, script reading is a great way to pay your dues and make connections with studios and production companies.