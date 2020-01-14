Four Wonderful Ways to Spend More Time Outdoors

Between class, schoolwork, and extracurriculars, it may feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. You barely have enough time to sleep, let alone laze around in the afternoon sun. However, with screens and schoolwork taking up so much of your time and attention, taking a break once in a while becomes all the more important. These four ways to spend more time outdoors may be just the thing you need to help you stop and smell the roses—literally.

Take up an outdoor hobby

Every student should have a hobby, if only to get a momentary reprieve from classwork. There’s no shortage of outdoor hobbies on the market, some of which you can even partake in year-round. Team sports and intramural leagues are great ways to get outdoors, stay active, and meet some new friends along the way. If individual sports are more your speed, consider taking up jogging or biking. Biking isn’t just a great way to get exercise; it also provides you with a reliable means of transportation to and from classes. Be sure to choose a bike that fits your individual needs, whether that’s for high-intensity mountain biking or more leisurely rides around campus.

Study outside

Schoolwork occupies a large portion of students’ time, whether in the form of studying, writing, or editing papers. Therefore, one of the best ways to spend more time outdoors without shirking your duties as a student is to simply take your studies outside. Studying outdoors will provide you with not only some much-needed vitamin D, but also a change of scenery. Changing the location of your study spot will help keep your brain on its toes, and it may even help you retain the information better. Try to choose an outdoor study spot that’s slightly secluded. Navigating hordes of campus tours and ultimate frisbee players isn’t exactly conducive to a scholarly atmosphere, after all.

Plan an outdoor getaway

If you’re craving a longer break from school and screens, then consider planning a weekend camping trip with friends. Whether you pitch your tent in your backyard or embark on a longer journey to a nearby campground, this outdoor getaway will provide you with a nice break from your daily duties as a student. Spend the time getting back to basics and spending quality time with your friends. You’ll return to your schoolwork rejuvenated and ready to tackle anything your professors throw your way.

Dine outdoors

It may seem silly, but when your schedule is packed to the brim, dining outdoors is a great way to get some fresh air and sunlight. Plenty of restaurants offer al fresco dining, and you may even be able to sneak in a bit of studying while you dine outdoors. If you have a bit more time, consider planning a picnic with your friends. The best thing about picnics is that they’re relatively low-maintenance and that you can hold them almost anywhere. If you don’t have the time to travel to a nearby park or the campus quad, you can just as easily host a perfect picnic in your own backyard.