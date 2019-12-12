Now that winter is getting into full swing, the daylight hours are getting shorter. Walks to your dreaded 8 a.m. class are even harder treks when the sun is barely up, and seemingly endless months of relying on artificial light to illuminate your life lie ahead. Living in a small studio apartment doesn’t make this issue any easier. Studios are perfect for single college students, but they can start to feel like caves in the wintertime. Luckily, there are many ways to improve lighting in your studio apartment—without going over budget.

Take advantage of natural light

Although natural light may be scarce in your studio space, especially this time of year, it’s important to take advantage of the little amount you do have. Here are some tips for optimizing your natural lighting.

Don’t block the windows . Although the windowsill may be prime real estate for your succulent collection, try moving any knickknacks elsewhere. If anything is blocking the light at the window, the light can’t travel to illuminate your room.

. Although the windowsill may be prime real estate for your succulent collection, try moving any knickknacks elsewhere. If anything is blocking the light at the window, the light can’t travel to illuminate your room. Get lighter window treatments . Ditch the heavy blackout curtains and opt for an airier fabric. Choose a lighter color so that light can shine through, but make sure you factor in the level of privacy you want, too. Try to find a balance between natural lighting and privacy so that your apartment feels like home.

. Ditch the heavy blackout curtains and opt for an airier fabric. Choose a lighter color so that light can shine through, but make sure you factor in the level of privacy you want, too. Try to find a balance between natural lighting and privacy so that your apartment feels like home. Open your blinds. This tip may seem obvious, but it’s easy to forget to open all the blinds every morning, and many people leave them shut for days on end. Open those up and let the light in.

Choose the right light bulbs

Blue-toned or bright white light bulbs may seem like the best option for a brighter home, but they can make your apartment feel like a waiting room at a doctor’s office. Opting for yellow- or warm-hued light bulbs is a good way to add light while maintaining a homey atmosphere.

Make décor count

Décor is what transforms an apartment into a home. Be intentional with your décor by strategically placing reflective items. Hang decorative mirrors on non-window walls to help reflect the natural light into the rest of the room. If you hang art or tapestries, consider installing an art light to brighten your room’s focal piece while adding a little bit of light for when the sun goes down.