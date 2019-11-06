If you regularly commute to your classes, you know how important it is to take care of your car, which allows you to maintain your class attendance and remain involved with school events. However, the harsh cold and snow of the winter months can put your car risk. Learn how to protect your car in the winter and ensure it’ll last for the next semester.

Equip Winter Tires

Standard tires are great for maintaining traction on paved surfaces, but winter snowfalls can reduce how much traction your tires have on the road. Less traction puts you at a higher risk for sliding. Before the first winter storm, be sure to equip your car with sturdy winter tires with wide treads to maximize the stability your car will have when you’re driving in the snow.

Purchase a Cover or Protection Film

Snow and ice can stick to your car’s paint and make it susceptible to damage. Because of this, you should regularly clean off your vehicle and use covers to keep these hazardous elements from building up. One way to accomplish this is to purchase a car cover that will cover the entire body of your vehicle and block the snow from landing on it. Another technique is to install a clear car bra to protect your paint and make snow easier to clean off.

Replace Your Windshield Wipers

Windshield wipers remove excess moisture from our view, but they can also retain that moisture and freeze in low temperatures. Allowing your windshield wipers to become too icy can result in scratches to your windshield. To reduce this risk, be sure to replace your wipers with newer, more flexible models. This will reduce the likelihood that they’ll scrape your windshield and ensure that they retain their flexibility throughout the season.

Use Thinner Engine Oil

Standard engine oil can thicken when exposed to the cold. As a result, the engine and battery have to work harder to move that oil, and it takes longer for the car to reach peak efficiency. This overexertion can cause eventual engine problems and leave you stranded. Therefore, replacing the oil in your vehicle with a thinner alternative will save your engine the additional effort and keep it running longer.