Whether you’re traveling with people or flying solo, a road trip is a great way to clear your mind and hit the open road. These five helpful road trip tips will make sure your next adventure goes off without a hitch.

Check the Weather

One thing you should do before you go on a road trip is check the weather conditions for the route you’ll be taking. Inclement weather could ruin your entire trip by increasing travel times; not to mention, driving in hazardous conditions is unsafe. Moreover, extreme weather conditions can damage to your car—make sure to prepare your vehicle for any type of weather before you head out.

Clean Your Car Inside and Out

It’s important to make sure your car is spotless and fresh inside and out before you begin a road trip. If you’re traveling with other people, you want them to be as comfortable as possible in your car. The same is true if you’re driving alone; if your car is messy or cluttered, you’ll just feel anxious the whole trip.

Pack Some Snacks

Being hungry on a road trip is the worst—you never know when you’ll have an opportunity to stop and eat. Snacks, therefore, can make or break a road trip. Bring snacks you’ll enjoy eating after being stuck in the car for a while. Remember to pack ones that are easy to eat while you’re driving, such as fruit snacks or granola bars, and make sure to bring enough.

Choose a Soundtrack

Great music is essential for any road trip. Getting stuck listening to boring radio stations can ruin the entire experience, so plan ahead of time and make a killer road trip playlist. Choose songs that will have you singing along—perhaps some throwback tunes that bring back cherished memories. A great road trip soundtrack can make your travels that much more memorable.

Plan Your Route Ahead of Time

Make sure to plan which route you want to take ahead of time. If your road trip is rather long, be sure to choose a route with cool places to stop along the way. Research interesting tourist attractions along the way before you start your travels.

These helpful road trip tips will certainly add to your next travel experience. You can never be too prepared when hitting the open road. When you do decide to travel, make sure you stay safe and have fun.