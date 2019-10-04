2 Graduate student representation will be an SGA priority.

The graduate student experience was a largely-discussed topic, but the reasons behind these questions require a bit of context.

Last year, Matt Lerman (current SGA parliamentarian) was the only graduate senator in the SGA senate. A couple weeks ago, Tabea Ohle and Daniel Dovgan were sworn in as graduate senators. Ohle studies marketing and management at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry, and Dovgan is a second-year students in the doctorate of occupational therapy program at SRU’s Harrisville location.

The graduate student representation doesn’t stop there. Dallas Kline and Riley Keffer, who both previously served on the SGA executive board during their undergraduate careers, are both student affairs in high education masters students who are on the SGA board of directors.

Having five graduate senators heavily involved in SGA is certainly unique to this year and informed many of the questions concerning the graduate student experience, especially when it comes to communication and transportation. Expect this topic to be a priority from SGA for the next year.