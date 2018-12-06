To the American democratic socialists:

The Soviet Union was created after the Bolshevik Revolution 1918-20. The Bolsheviks, Russian Social Democratic Worker’s Party (RSDWP)(key words ‘Social Democratic’) wanted to use democratic centralism (big government) to create a proletariat (working class) dictatorship. The party was led by Vladimir Lenin, who famously stated, “The goal of socialism is communism,” and along with the economist Ludwig von Mises, referred to western communist/Marxist sympathizers as “useful idiots” helping achieve communism.

When I see so many people, especially in American universities, rallying around the hatred of capitalism, promoting traditional and cultural Marxism (grouping of individuals into classes by wealth, status, race, sexual orientation, etc), and supporting extremist, tax raising, and divisive politicians and policies that have become the “new face” and platform of the democratic party, like Alexandria Occasio-Cortez and Bernard Sanders (who honeymooned in the Soviet Union, praised Cuba and Venezuela, and lives off of the wealth gained through his supporters), I cannot help but see similarities between American Democratic Socialists and the Bolsheviks. (invariable economic collapses, 100 million dead, over 1 billion enslaved, etc.). This knowledge should be applied, and these policies and individuals should be completely and utterly politically opposed by every American politician, Republican or Democrat.

The Bolsheviks were democratic socialists, as were other countries now in shambles. These policies sound great, as does the Communist Manifesto in many aspects, but both are the antithesis of America’s founding principles, true democracy, and capitalism. I care about our country and its citizens, including the people I have just referred to, so I say this with sincerity: Stop being useful idiots.