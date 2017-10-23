School pride prevails despite uncertainty about president





Going to a university like Slippery Rock means you don’t always get the same reactions or acknowledgement as you would if you went to Penn State or Pitt. You may not be able to go across the country and find someone who knows Slippery Rock University, but Slippery Rock has an overwhelming amount of school pride, even without a president to bring it all together.

While some may be unsure of how programs and events will be run throughout the university without a permanent President, students and faculty are making the best with what they have in front of them. With the thousands in attendance for homecoming, anyone can see that The Rock doesn’t mess around when it comes to school pride. A sea of green and white took over the campus on the 14th as students, alumni, and community members came together to cheer on the team as well as participate in other festivities, including the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen.

Other times of the year, students show their school pride through various events scattered around campus like activities sponsored by the Student Government Association, greek life, academic departments and other various clubs and organizations through campus.

Yes, finding a permanent president and getting to know them could boost confidence, morale, and school spirit of students, but until that time comes, it won’t be too difficult to keep on supporting our green and white. With the support and success of our Slippery Rock community to keep us on a path toward our futures, the Rock pride will continue to endure.