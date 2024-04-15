SRSGA 2024-2025 election comes to a close

SRSGA’s election results were announced Tuesday during common hour in the Smith Student Center.
439 votes were cast from April 2 through April 5 and determined the following results:
Executive Board
President, Ella Bloom
Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs, Annalese Isenberg
Vice President of Finance, Jaeda Johnston
Vice President of Outreach, Connor Pavlicko
Vice President of Internal Affairs, Emily Sennett
Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Mercedes Nearhood
At Large Senators
Tyler Hamilton
Michael Erdman
Owen Snyder
Gregory Williams
Julianna Shimko
Michael Bordo
Kaya Frazier-Regus
Graduate Senator
Roman Carnes
Athlete Senator
Leah Walter
International Senator
Heer Zaveri
Veterans Senator
William Reed
Commuter Senator
Derek Smith
Residential Senators
Emma Barrell
Paula Ott
College of Liberal Arts Senators
Reagan Czerniewski
Abigail Mortensen
Norah Spradling
Austin Burchell
College of Health Professions Senators
Hannah Ogoreuc
Maddie Caroff
Olivia Murray
Brooke Kerr
College of Engineering and Science Senators
Ryan Schmidt
McKenzie Kuth
Kelly Carbone
Angelica Morgano
College of Education Senators
Emma Williams
Cavan Gable
Owen Maharg
Chloe Ecklund
College of Business Senators
Thomas Siatkosky
Rebecca George
Rebeca Muhongerwa-Davis