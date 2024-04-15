SRSGA 2024-2025 election comes to a close

Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) election results

Published by Hayden Schultz, Date: April 15, 2024
0
29
(KATIE DOMARACKI/THE ROCKET) Vice President of Internal Affairs Hunter Bell greets students at SRSGA's election week table on the first floor of the Smith Student Center.

SRSGA’s election results were announced Tuesday during common hour in the Smith Student Center.

439 votes were cast from April 2 through April 5 and determined the following results:

Executive Board

President, Ella Bloom

Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs, Annalese Isenberg

Vice President of Finance, Jaeda Johnston

Vice President of Outreach, Connor Pavlicko

Vice President of Internal Affairs, Emily Sennett

Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Mercedes Nearhood

At Large Senators

Tyler Hamilton

Michael Erdman

Owen Snyder

Gregory Williams

Julianna Shimko

Michael Bordo

Kaya Frazier-Regus

Graduate Senator

Roman Carnes

Athlete Senator

Leah Walter

International Senator

Heer Zaveri

Veterans Senator

William Reed

Commuter Senator

Derek Smith

Residential Senators

Emma Barrell

Paula Ott

College of Liberal Arts Senators

Reagan Czerniewski

Abigail Mortensen

Norah Spradling

Austin Burchell

College of Health Professions Senators

Hannah Ogoreuc

Maddie Caroff

Olivia Murray

Brooke Kerr

College of Engineering and Science Senators

Ryan Schmidt

McKenzie Kuth

Kelly Carbone

Angelica Morgano

College of Education Senators

Emma Williams

Cavan Gable

Owen Maharg

Chloe Ecklund

College of Business Senators

Thomas Siatkosky

Rebecca George

Rebeca Muhongerwa-Davis

Previous articlePolice Blotter 4/12/24
Hayden Schultz
Hayden Schultz is a junior Strategic Communication and Media Major with a concentration in multimedia journalism and minor in political science. He serves as the assistant news editor and this is his first semester on The Rocket staff. When he is not writing or investigating, Hayden enjoys athletics and MMA in his free time, along with spending time with family and friends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here