Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance melts hearts

Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation held their annual Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Friday, Feb. 23.

Fathers, daughters, and families didn’t let the rain deter them from enjoying an evening of fun activities. The dance was moved indoors from the park to the Slippery Rock Middle School.

According to Brandon Ferrier, the program director for SR Parks and Rec, 377 families took part in the festivities.

“It was slightly smaller than last year, but the families had a lot of fun at the event.” Ferrier said.

Ferrier, who is also the youth coordinator, said it was awesome getting to see the kids having fun with their families.

“It’s fun to see the kids get out and have fun with their dads. I think all dads should do something like this with their kids.” Ferrier said.

The Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation host several events throughout the year for families to come out and have fun.

In March, Slippery Rock residents can enjoy breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Slippery Rock Elementary School.

“We have a Mother-Son Carnival night happening in April. In the past the event has been a dance, but we decided to switch things up a bit this year.” Ferrier Said.

The Mother-Son Carnival is April 12 in the Slippery Rock Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Currently, the Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation are looking for volunteers to help build new playground equipment.

“We’re looking at the first or second week of March, the equipment is ADA approved but we need some volunteers to help put it together.” Ferrier said.

The Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation will provide a specific date for the build on their website.