Police blotter 2/14/24

CONTENT WARNING: This edition of the blotter contains mentions of suicidal ideation and self-harm. Please use discretion when proceeding.

February 1 – Police responded to a hit and run report in the West Lake Commuter Lot. An officer spoke to the individual who stated that their vehicle was damaged. The incident is under investigation.

February 1 – Police received a complaint regarding a suspicious person wanting information on an individual. The incident occurred near Old Main and is under investigation.

February 1 – Police received a call from an individual who stated that their parked vehicle was damaged on Jan. 30 in Founders Upper Resident Lot. The incident is under investigation.

February 1 – Slippery Rock Police Department (SRPD) requested assistance with possible domestic violence on Vincent Road. All police units arrived on the scene and contact was made with both parties. A verbal argument between the individuals occurred and one person left for the remainder of the night.

February 1 – Police responded to a harassment call of individuals in Watson Hall making threatening comments to one another on their cell phones. The responding officer spoke to all parties and advised them not to have further contact with one another.

February 1 – Police received a call requesting an ambulance for an individual who may have injured their ACL in Aebersold Recreational Center. Police and EMS arrived and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

February 2 – Police were dispatched to Building D for an individual who fell out of bed. Police and EMS arrived and the individual was checked for injuries and refused medical treatment.

February 2 – Police received a theft complaint of $80 from Rocky’s Grill that occurred on Jan. 30. The investigating officer identified the individual who stole the money. Charges are pending.

February 2 – An odor of marijuana was reported to police in North Hall. The responding officer arrived and spoke to the resident. The case was referred to Student Standards.

February 2 – Slippery Rock police called for assistance for a domestic disturbance in Madison Grove. University police arrived and ensured both parties remained separated. The university police took no further action.

February 4 – Police received a call to check on a person who did not meet up with an individual. Police responded and checked on the person in Rhoads Hall. The person was reported to be fine.

February 4 – Police received a call for a traffic accident on Harmony Road. Both parties exchanged information and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

February 4 – An individual stopped at the police station to report they were assaulted off campus. The person was given SRU/County Resources and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) number.

February 5 – Police received a complaint that a person’s vehicle was written on with an unknown, white substance. The case is under investigation.

February 5 – Police responded to a call from Butler 911 to check on a borough officer who could not be reached via radio. University police arrived and contacted the officer who was okay.

February 7 – A fire alarm in Rhoads Hall activated, alerting police. The building was evacuated upon the police’s arrival. The responding officer determined the cause was burnt bacon.

February 7 – A call from a CA in Building F alerted police to a possible domestic occurrence in a dorm room. The CA reported a female voice yelling “Stop it.” The police arrived and spoke to the residents. No woman was present. The two roommates were playing Super Smash Bros and being loud. They told the officers they would keep the noise down.

February 8 – Police were dispatched to Building A for an individual who needed medical attention. EMS arrived on the scene and transported them to Grove City Medical Center.

February 8 – Police responded to a fire alarm in Rock Apartment 4. The responding officer determined the cause was burnt hamburger.

February 8 – Damage to a vehicle parked in Swope Commuter Lot was reported to police. Police arrived and filed a report with the individual who called. The investigation is ongoing.

February 8 – Police responded to a report of girls screaming in Building D. The officer arrived and spoke to all parties. They were advised to keep it down.

February 8 – Police responded to a call reporting a strange male wearing all black and acting strange in the Quad, possibly needing medical attention. The police arrived and identified the individual. They stated that they belonged to the College Progressives and were writing on the sidewalk. The police reported the individual was writing “anti-Israel messages” and told the officers they had permission from the university. No further action was taken.

February 9 – Police responded to a vehicle accident in Central Loop where the driver struck a no-parking sign. The driver told police the vehicle jolted to the right while operating, causing the vehicle to hit the sign. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was drivable.

February 9 – Police received a call from an individual stating someone had broken their window in Building F. The individual said they saw a water bottle lying below the broken window. Police later received a call from the person who broke the window who stated they were throwing a water bottle around with their friends and accidentally threw it too hard. Maintenance replaced the window, and the case is under investigation.

February 9 – While police were returning to campus, they were flagged down by two individuals on the berm of State Route 108. Their front right wheel was on fire, and the officer extinguished the flames. The officer waited until the fire was out before clearing the scene.

February 10 – The police received a call from Resident Life stating a parent requested a welfare check on their child in Building E who was not responding to calls. The police arrived to the individual who was sleeping. The parents were notified that the individual was okay.

February 10 – Police received a call form an individual who accidently hit another car. Police responded and both parties exchanged information.

February 10 – A person in North Hall reported to police that their ex was threatening to come to SRU. Police offered them a safe room and resources. The victim did not want anything done.

February 10 – Police received a call regarding three intoxicated, unauthorized persons in Rhoads Hall. Upon the polices arrival, one individual refused to listen to officers and fled the scene. The person resisted officers and two officers were injured while making the arrest. The person was taken to Butler County Jail.

February 12 – While on patrol, police observed an individual sleeping in their car in the McFarland Lot. The officers identified the person as a staff employee, who stated they had to drop their sibling off at work and was waiting for their shift to start rather than going home.

February 12 – Butler 911 dispatched an ambulance for an individual having suicidal ideations in Building A. Police and EMS arrived and the person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

February 13 – Police were called to help an individual stuck in an elevator in Bailey Library. Upon arrival, the individual was out of the elevator. Maintenance was notified.

February 13 – A Health Center nurse called into dispatch requesting an ambulance for an individual with stomach pains. An ambulance arrived at the Health Center and transported the person to Grove City Medical Center.

February 13 – Police received a call from an individual stating someone had passed out in the Art Building. The individual stated the person woke up and was walking to the Health Center. EMS arrived and the person refused further treatment.

February 13 – Police received a call of suspected alcohol and drugs in a dorm room in Building D. The reporting officer arrived finding alcohol, drugs and a BB gun on the scene. The case is under investigation and charges are pending.

February 14 – Police were contacted for a welfare check request for an individual in Vincent Science Center. The individual was okay and their parents were notified.

February 14 – A fire alarm was activated in the McKay Education Building and Safety was sent to respond. Safety determined a child from the daycare pulled the lever on the call box.

February 14 – Police responded to an individual who harmed themselves in Building A. Police and EMS arrived, and the person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.