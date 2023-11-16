Police blotter 11/16/23

November 10 – Police received a call from Grove City PD requesting university police be on the lookout for an individual who may be in the area. The individual made comments threatening self-harm. University police and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) searched all areas surrounding campus, and the person was not located.

November 10 – Police received a complaint from an individual stating that her ex-boyfriend has been harassing, stalking and making threatening statements. Andrew Babay, 22, was charged with harassment.

November 10 – Police received a call from the health center requesting that university police call and have an ambulance dispatched for an individual needing medical treatment in Building D. EMS arrived and transported them to Grove City Hospital.

November 10 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building D. The responding officer determined that burnt food was the cause of the alarm. The fire alarm panel was reset.

November 10 – Police received a call about a vehicle accident on Rock Pride Drive. The responding officer arrived. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were drivable. All required information was exchanged by both drivers.

November 10 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Rhoads Hall, and the dispatcher was able to determine that an individual accidentally pushed the call button.

November 10 – Police received a call to check on a person in Building F, and when they entered, the person was intoxicated. The person will receive a citation via mail.

November 12 – Police received a call stating that a person was drunk at Building F and having medical issues. Police arrived along with EMS. The person refused medical treatment and was given SRU resources.

November 13 – Butler Control called dispatch via radio that an ambulance was dispatched to the Building A lobby area for an individual who was having chest pains. EMS and police arrived, and the individual refused medical treatment.

November 13 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Building E, and it was determined that an individual accidentally pushed the call button.

November 13 – Police received a call from an individual stating that they were being harassed by their family member on the phone and were concerned if they would come to campus. The individual was advised to call the police should they arrive on campus.

November 14 – Police responded to a noise complaint in Building F. The responding officer spoke to all parties, and the incident was referred to Student Standards.

November 14 – Police received a call that a deer was stuck in the fence near the intramural fields and appeared to be injured. The police arrived and determined that it was struck by a vehicle and was severely injured, and the officer euthanized the injured deer.

November 14 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Boozel Dining Hall, and it was determined that an individual had accidentally pushed the call button.

November 15 – Police received a call from the Health Center reporting an individual was sexually assaulted at an unknown location off campus this past weekend. The individual requests to remain anonymous and does not want to file a police report.

November 15 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation, and it was determined that an individual had accidentally pushed the call button.