Police Blotter 10/25/23

October 13 – Police responded to an individual who passed out near Vincent ScienceCenter. Upon the officer’s arrival, EMS had already arrived. The person thought they would have a seizure and refused to be transported to the hospital. No further action was taken.

October 13 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building D, the responded officer determined that the cause was from the resident using a blow dryer. The officer reset the alarm system panel.

October 13 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Building D, the dispatcher was able to determine that an individual accidentally pushed the call button and everything was okay.

October 13 – Police responded to an individual who needed medical attention near Building F, EMS and police arrived and the individual was transported to Butler Medical Center.

October 13 – Police received a call from a CA to conduct a welfare check on an individual due to a potential illness caused by spices used while cooking in Suite B. Police and EMS arrived, the individual refused medical treatment and said their roommate would stay with them for the evening.

October 14 – Police received a call from a concerned parent stating they haven’t been able to contact their son all day. Police arrived at Building F, and talked to the individual who stated that they were sleeping, and he called his mother back while the officers were still on the scene. No further action was taken.

October 14 – Police received a from a person who heard gunshots in the area. It was determined it was coming from Slippery Rock Sportsman Club which is located off Kiester Road.

October 15 – Police received a call from a person having chest pains. SR Ambulance was dispatched and the person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

October 16 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Building A, no one was seen in the area.

October 16 – Police received a call of an individual having a seizure in Building F, EMS was dispatched and responded to the call. Police and EMS on scene and transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center.

October 16 – Individual on station to advise police that while they were parked in the parking lot that another parked next to them in Smith Commuter Lot, opened their door and struck their vehicle. Both operators exchanged the required information, and no further police action was taken.

October 16 – Police received a call of a domestic in progress, the officer’s arrived at Building D and contacted both parties. It was determined to be a verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend, and both parties were advised not to have further contact with each other the rest of the night. The case was referred to Student Conduct.

October 17 – Butler Control requesting university police with traffic control for an individual that was hit by a motor vehicle on Franklin street while attempting to board a school bus. University Police arrived and remained on scene until the student was transported by EMS.

October 17 – PSP on station requesting an officer to assist with locating a individual in Suite E, university police at location and PSP was let into the building.

October 17 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Old Mian and notified Safety to respond. The alarm system was reset.

October 17 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building E; the reporting officer was unable to determine the cause of the activation. The alarm system was reset, and a message was left with Safety to check on the fire alarm system.

October 18 – While on patrol, police observed a vehicle traveling on campus with moderate damage on the front passenger side. Vehicle matches the description of an earlier hit and run report that Slippery Rock PD was investigating. A phone call was made to the investigating borough officer who requested university police stop the vehicle and obtain operators information. University police stopped the vehicle and the driver’s information was given to the borough officer.

October 19 – Slippery Rock PD, requesting assistance with an attempt to locate an individual that was involved in a hit and run the prior day. The individual was not in their room at this time.

October 20 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation at the Rock Apartments, the dispatcher was able to determine that an individual had accidentally pushed the call button.

October 20 – PSP on station to utilize Datamaster with a possible DUI motor vehicle operator.

October 20 – Police received a call from the Health Center nurse of a weird encounter with a male wearing a military uniform. The police spoke to the individual who is an alumnus of the university and is known to the alumni staff. No further police action was taken.

October 20 – A Building E CA called police to report that a delivery driver was on campus who caused a disturbance a few weeks ago. It was determined that the delivery driver is permitted to make deliveries on campus.

October 21 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in Watson Hall, it was determined that an individual had accidentally pushed the call button.

October 21 – Police received a call from a Building B CA stating that two roommates were having a verbal argument and were in the CA’s office. The officer arrived and spoke to both roommates who stated that they just had an argument and that they were okay.

October 22 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the Rock Apartments; the responding officer determined that burnt food was the cause of the activation. The officer reset the alarm system.

October 22 – PSP on station to utilize Datamaster with a possible DUI motor vehicle operator.

October 22 – Police received a call from one individual stating that she was kicked out of her boyfriend’s apartment. The officers arrived and located the individual, who stated that she was assaulted at the Pine Glen Apartments. PSP was notified and arrived and are conducting the investigation.

October 22 – Police responded to fire alarm activation of the two washer machines which were overloaded with clothes which caused them to smoke. Police unplugged the washing machines and the panel was then reset.

October 22 – Police receive a call about a person feeling sick in Building F. It was discovered the person returned from the hospital and though the person was getting worse. The person refused medical treatment and was offered SRU’s resources.

October 23 – Police received a call from a concerted friend stating that they haven’t been able to contact their friend and that they may need medical treatment in Watson Hall. The responding officers talked to the individual and all was okay.

October 23 – Police were dispatched for a vehicle accident involving a university vehicle on Rock Pride Dr. The officer arrived, no injuries were reported and both vehicles were drivable. All the required information was exchanged.

October 23 – The health center nurse called the police requesting that an ambulance be dispatched for an individual having abdominal pains and no police response was needed. The dispatcher called Butler 911 to have an ambulance dispatched.

October 23 – Police responded to an individual that slipped in the stairwell going to the women’s locker room in the swimming pool. EMS and police arrived and transported the student to Grove City Medical Center.

October 23 – Borough PD requesting backup for a domestic in progress on West Water St. University police arrived and spoke to the male individual while the borough officer spoke to the female. The female agreed to leave the residence and stay at a motel for the rest of the night. No further action was taken by the university police officer.

October 25 – An individual on station to file a report that when their vehicle was parked on Harmony Road it was damaged on the passenger side rear fender. The case is under investigation.

October 25 – A PA State constable requested an individual local address regarding a warrant that they are attempting to serve. Information was provided.

October 25 – Police received an elevator E-phone activation in the Smith Student Center, and it was determined that the call button was accidentally pushed in.

October 25 – Police received a call from an individual who was having a panic attack in Building A. Police and EMS arrived on scene and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

October 25 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building D; upon the officer’s arrival the building was evacuated. It was determined that several washing machines may have been overloaded causing the belts to overheat. All washing machines were disabled for the remainder of the night. Maintenance was notified and the fire alarm system was reset.