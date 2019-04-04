4/4/19 Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

March 28 – University police received a report of a rabid raccoon by the building generator. Maintenance responded and found that the raccoon was under a vehicle. Police were unable to safely remove the animal. Maintenance monitored the incident.

March 28 – Police were dispatched to Ski Lodge for an intruder alarm activation. The alarm system was reset.

March 29 – Police received a Metis alarm activation from Vincent Science Center. Police determined that the alarm was set off by a person’s crutches. The alarm panel was reset.

March 30 – Police observed six people punching the athletic van and a posted road sign on Service Drive. One person was urinating in plain view. Officers made contact and all individuals were under the influence of alcohol. William Burgess, 18, Jacob Uber, 19, Steven Hollabaugh, 20, and three juveniles, 17, were cited with alcohol violations.

March 30 – Police received a call from a person who said the alarm was sounding in the Harrisville Building. Upon officer’s arrival, the alarm was still sounding and was able to be silenced. The alarm appeared to be malfunctioning.

March 30 – Cleaning staff in Bailey Library reported a suspicious note that was found in the building. Officers obtained the person’s identity. An officer made contact with the individual and all was OK.

March 30 – Police received an intruder alarm from Ski Lodge. The alarm appeared to be an accidental activation. The alarm system was reset.

April 1 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building F. Safety was notified and responded. The alarm was set off by dust. The alarm panel was reset.

April 2 – Police were dispatched to Aebersold Recreation Center for an individual with a knee injury. The person refused medical treatment. University police assisted the person to a friend’s vehicle. No further action was taken by police.

April 3 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building A. Safety responded and found that burnt popcorn caused the alarm. The alarm panel was reset.