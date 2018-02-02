Rock Basketball Whiteout Game vs IUP | Photo Slideshow
February 2, 2018
Paris Malone, Photo Editor
Saturday, February 3
Womens Basketball (Home) 1:00 p.m.
SRU 0 - Seton Hill University 0
Saturday, February 3
Mens Basketball (Home) 3:00 p.m.
SRU 0 - Seton Hill University 0
Wednesday, January 31
Womens Basketball (Home) Final.
SRU 53 - No. 13 Indiana University (Pa) 67
Wednesday, January 31
Men's basketball (Home) Final.
SRU 65 - Indiana University (Pa) 67
