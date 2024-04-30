Request for proposal for SHS

Slippery Rock University (SRU) will move forward with a Request for Proposal (RFP) from May 1 to July 1. This request comes to outsource Student Health Services on campus due to a projected enrollment decline by about 18% until 2032.

An RFP is an announcement of a project that is to be posted publicly for external organizations to bid on a contract to provide services for the instigating organization.

The decision to move forward with the RFP comes after an academic year-long process which started with the formation of the Future of Student Health Services Committee (FSHSC). The Rocket previously reported on the FSHSC and the recommendations they submitted to administration.

According to Chief Student Affairs Officer David Wilmes, beginning the RFP process is to see if external companies have interest in bidding on SHS services. He also has asked for an internal proposal to be developed to see where costs can be reduced.

“All of these proposals will be considered prior to making any decisions about the future model of the health center,” Wilmes said. “We are committed to continue providing health services for our students at a reasonable cost.”

Statement from Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU)

“Slippery Rock University informed OPEIU Local 153 (The Union) of its intention to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to seek a third party to take over daily operations at the university health center. The Union strongly disagrees with Slippery Rock University’s decision.

The Union believes that outsourcing the student health center will yield minimal cost saving benefits for the University. It also feels that such a move would lead to the loss of a highly experienced and dedicated staff, which could jeopardize the university’s ability to maintain the high standard of healthcare services currently provided to students.

The Union remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the interests of both its members and the student body.”