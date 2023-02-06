The Rock drops contest at No. 23 Gannon

The Rock saw their winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night after dropping their contest 77-63 against Gannon. The Golden Knights came into the game ranked 23 in the nation, but they came into the game facing a red-hot Rock squad that was still buzzing from their win over Indiana (Pa.) a week prior.

The game immediately started to go back and forth. In the first quarter alone, there were four scoring changes. The Rock had the largest lead in the quarter, going up by six at one point, but Gannon immediately battled back.

The second quarter played out much like the first. The story on The Rock’s side was Deleah Gibson scoring 12 points in the first half to help them carry a four-point advantage into the break.

Gannon took just 90 seconds to grab the lead in the third period. A lead that they surrendered just once more before they finally pulled away a little towards the end of the quarter.

Slippery Rock tried to fight back, but every advance they made in the final stages of the game was met by the Golden Knights. Gibson continued to impress in the second half as she put up 11 points, but even that wasn’t enough. Gibson accounted for 11 of The Rock’s 24 second half points.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights pulled away and held on to win and pull themselves closer to the PSAC tournament. On the other side, the loss makes things a little harder for The Rock, but not impossible.

The next few weeks of action will be crucial for The Rock as they look to finally make their return to the playoffs. But first things first, they have to bounce back on Saturday when they host Seton Hill.