SRU men outlast Gannon

Slippery Rock claimed their second straight road victory win their 72-68 win on Wednesday. The Rock is in the midst of their PSAC schedule, and thus far things have been as competitive as everyone in the conference anticipated they’d be.

The Rock started the game on a 9-2 run that included five points from Amante Britt. Gannon battled back to pull the game to within one point, but Slippery Rock pulled away once again. The Rock went up 21-10 with just over 10 minutes to play.

At the end of the first half, The Rock held a 34-28 advantage thanks to Britt’s game high nine points.

The story wasn’t much different in the second half. With 13 minutes left, Gannon took their first lead of the game after a jumper by Thomas Whitley. Over the final 13 minutes of play, the game experienced eight lead changes.

In the second period, Lashon Lindsey took the game over for The Rock. He recorded 12 points and grabbed seven boards.

The final lead change in the game came with just over two minutes left to play. They jumped ahead after a free throw from Britt. The Rock was helped by out by three players being in double digits. Jomo Goings joined Britt and Lindsey. Lindsey and Britt ended with 15 points each and Goings scored 14.

The victory is an important one going down the stretch as The Rock continue to fight for a spot in the PSAC playoffs. The season sweep over Gannon will only help their cause.

The Rock will return to play on Saturday as their quest to make it back to the playoffs continues.