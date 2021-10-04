Weekly Organization Highlight: RockScissorsPaper

RockScissorsPaper (RSP) is an online undergraduate literary magazine run by Slippery Rock University (SRU) undergraduates. The students in the organization review and publish other SRU students’ commentary on writing and the arts. The content published includes editorials, short creative work and visual art. RSP also runs a blog where current members of the organization can contribute. The blog is focused on events happening on campus.

RSP is an organization within the English department. Other organizations within the English department include a film journal, The Roxy, and a magazine where students work with emerging or already established writers, SLAB Lit Mag. RSP is the only organization within the English department that’s main mission is to publish SRU student’s work.

RSP is not only an organization that publishes short stories, poetry and editorials, but also visual art such as graphic designs and photography. In the past, the organization has held a poster contest.

RSP’s faculty advisor Ryan Stryffeler discussed this area of growth for the organization.

“Our goal is to have a piece of visual photography to publish with every article,” said Stryffeler. “We have had one piece of art in the last three years, but that is where I think we have the most potential for growth.”

RSP member Alyssa Fallavollitti spoke on her experience publishing a story.

“I had Dr. Stryffeler last year and we had a project about finding ambiguity in a story,” said Fallavollitti. “I asked if I could write this essay about a story that I had written, and he told me to send it to him for him to read. Once he approved it, he emailed me later saying he wanted me to polish it up and publish it in the magazine.”

Fallavollitti continued to polish her story throughout the summer. The other RSP members have now voted on publishing her story to the magazine.

The organization meets bi-weekly on Tuesdays and generally during common hour in Spotts World Culture Building, Room 315. On Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the English Department will host an open house for publications. RSP will attend this event as one of the organizations featured.

Students can submit their work to the organization’s website by clicking here. The publications and online magazine can be read here.

To join RSP, students can contact Dr. Stryffeler via e-mail or search RockScissorsPaper on CORE. Students are also encouraged to follow RSP @rspsru on Instagram, @RSPatSRU on Twitter and Rockscissorspaper on Facebook.