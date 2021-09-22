On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Robert A. Macoskey Center held a Chicken Photo Booth, MC Farm Stand and Bob’s Cupboard during common hour in The Quad. Students were able to take pictures while holding chickens, purchase organically grown produce, upcycled merchandise and hand-crafted bath and body products.

Products from Bob’s Cupboard were also provided to students at the event. Bob’s Cupboard is Slippery Rock University’s food pantry hosted by the Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA), the Macoskey Center and the Office for Community-Engaged Learning.

Bob’s Cupboard was created after SRSGA completed a survey and found that 40% of SRU students had experienced food insecurities or knew someone with food insecurities. Bob’s Cupboard not only provides students with food, but also toiletries, feminine products and cleaning supplies.

In previous weeks of the semester, Weekend of Welcome (WOW) events were offered for freshman, giving them chances to get involved, win free items or discounted items.

The Macoskey Center paired with the Office for Student Engagement and Leadership to offer a special discount for sophomores. All students were welcome to join the activities, although sophomores got a discount on the products.

Luke Oswald, senior Homesteading and Facilities Intern, volunteered at the event on Thursday. He spoke about the products offered to students during the event.

“We have volunteers and undergrad students that help us make the body products, the produce is grown by students and the chickens are from the Macoskey Center,” said Oswald.

Oswald said this event was a way for the Macoskey Center to engage with students and the community.

Samantha Laurence, manager at the Macoskey Center for Sustainability Education and Research, spoke about the chicken photo booth for the students.

“We know that the students love our chicken photo booth, so we brought that back,” said Laurence. “We have props and a nice background. Just tag us on social media so we can see all your pictures.”

To connect with the Macoskey Center on social media, follow @macoskeycenter on Instagram and Twitter. Click here to check out more ways to connect with Macoskey Center including signing up for the newsletter, subscribing to YouTube and workshop links.

For those looking to donate or utilize Bob’s Cupboard, click here to find the intake form, exit ticket and give general feedback. Stay connected with Bob’s Cupboard by following @bobs.cupboard on Instagram and @Bobscupboard on Twitter.

The Macoskey Center will be at common hour every Tuesday through the month of October. Students can see the upcoming events and activities the Macoskey Center is involved with on CORE.