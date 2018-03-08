CDR Presents Freshman Fashion: Bring what you need, not everything you own

The fall semester will be here before we know it and as incoming freshman, the transition can be overwhelming. Packing is hard, especially coming into a new environment. It’s going to be tricky to know exactly what you’ll need but I’m here to help. It is inevitable that you will want to over-pack, but remember that your closet space is sure to be cut in half. Don’t arrive on move in day with 3 suitcases full of clothing, just to find out you don’t have enough room. Be honest with yourself, are you really going to need that sweater that’s been in your closet untouched for the last year? If you don’t wear it now you probably won’t wear it later. This is the time to redefine yourself, and ditch some of those old clothes. Change is good and dressing different can give you that new start but remember, there are some aspects you should keep the same and always be yourself. I have put together some tips on what clothes you should bring and ones you should leave behind on the big day.

My first tip is: pack clothes for the weather. In high school, you’re used to being inside all day, but in college no matter the weather you’re forced to face a lot of different conditions. Rain, snow, or shine you’re going to be walking to class, going to the library or getting food, so packing clothes that are versatile is key. Invest in a pair of quality leggings or joggers, a nice pair of tennis shoes for walking around and layers for any weather. For the days that aren’t so nice, make sure to pack a pair of rainboots, snow boots, multiple jackets and of course rep your school with a Slippery Rock hoodie. You can dress comfortable and still remain stylish when going to class with athleisure. Being my personal favorite right now, athleisure combines different elements from sport and street style to create a chill look.

Second, don’t bring everything you own. Instead, look at what you plan to do during the semester and plan accordingly. Do you plan to work out a lot? Then make sure to pack several outfits to workout in. Planning to go through Greek life recruitment? You may need to pack a few dressier pieces. Even if you aren’t sure right now you can always shop as events happen. The Grove City outlets is only 10 minutes away and is sure to have something for any occasion. If you pack lighter, you’ll have more room for newer things in the future. And don’t forget, you’re going to have to lug everything back to your house eventually.

Third, don’t forget the basics. Don’t get too caught up in the exciting items that you forget articles like socks and underwear. Yes, I know now I sound like your mother, but its true! You don’t want to spend the second week having to do laundry, so stock up. Then there is that white t-shirt or grey zip-up that you’ll wear over and over, so why not get those staple items in multiple colors? Get pieces that can intentionally go with multiple things in your closet. College is stressful enough, the last thing you should be worrying about is your outfit.