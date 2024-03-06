SR Borough Council meeting summary

This is a summary of the Slippery Rock Borough Council meeting; this is not a representation of the meeting in its entirety.

Borough Council met on March 5 to discuss street closures, upcoming events, and the vacant lot at 100 S. Main St.

Citizen input for agenda items

Slippery Rock resident, Becky Lubold read a statement to council about the continued efforts to sell the lot at 100 S. Main St.

Lubold, who managed the Slippery Rock Farmer’s Market for seven years would like to see the vacant lot kept within the borough as greenspace.

“I am really disappointed to see that Slippery Rock Borough Council continues to consider the sale of the corner lot as the only course of action that will benefit the community.” Lubold said.

Lubold recognized that council is working in the interest of the community’s fiscal responsibilities, as council continues to work to pay off a loan associated with the property.

According to Lubold, the open space has become more than a vacant lot, it is a central area within Slippery Rock where residents come together to socialize, sell, and buy things, and enjoy community events.

“Crowds gather there for special events, some of which you are going to be discussing at this meeting tonight. The events that celebrate who we are and what we have to offer.” Lubold said.

Lubold implored council to consider other options for keeping the space open for community use.

Reports

Slippery Rock Mayor, JonDavid Longo shared that he spoke with Slippery Rock University (SRU) President Riley, who informed Longo that the university had purchased speed reading signs.

Those signs were in-use starting Tuesday, as a reminder to motorists to slow down.

“SRU has upheld their end of the deal to work with the borough to try and curb speeding motorists to benefit the safety of our residents.” Longo said.

Community events

Brough Manager Christian Laskey informed borough council that the Steel Mill located at 11 Franklin St. is seeking permission to close School Alley, which runs behind the bar.

The reason behind the closure is for activities the Steel Mill will be hosting on St. Patrick’s Day. The road would be closed March 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The borough is not responsible for providing police officers, but rather barriers to block the alley from motorists.

The council voted unanimously to allow the road closure.

Councilperson Alex Tuten shared that the tickets for Slippery Rock High School’s musical, Disney’s “Newsies,” go on sale March 6.

SRHS present’s Disney’s “Newsies” April 11 – 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through Showtix4u.com

The council passed motions to table discussions regarding upcoming community events, such as Bands on the Bricks, the Farmer’s Market and Light Up Night.

The council agreed that language needed to be added into the agreements for these events that would cover the potential sale of 100 S. Main St. where these events take place.

The borough council will revisit these events at their next scheduled meeting.

Slippery Rock Park

Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation are looking for volunteers to help build new playground equipment.

Anyone looking to volunteer should reach out to the Parks and Rec. Director Denton Zeronas.

Construction of the new equipment will take place at Slippery Rock Park on March 11 at 10 a.m.

Borough updates

Laskey spoke on the official search for a full-time borough police officer.

According to Laskey, all applications need to be returned to the borough officer by Friday, March 29.

The physical agility and written exams will take place on Saturday April 13, at 10 a.m. at the SRHS track and field.

The oral exam will take place on April 20, at the borough building.

100 South Main St. bid

Laskey announced that the borough did not receive any bids for the corner property.

After a lengthy discussion between members of council, it was decided that the borough council will discuss next steps at the next scheduled borough meeting.

The next borough council meeting will take place March 12 at 7 p.m. All members of the community are welcome.