4-7-22 Blotter

March 31 – Police received a call regarding five individuals outside of Building F making loud noises and playing music. Officers on location searched the area and spoke to the desk attendant who stated that he did not hear anything. No further action was taken.

March 31 – Police spoke to an individual from Building E who stated that their ex-boyfriend had been harassing them off-campus since September 2021. The incident was referred to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

March 31 – Police received a call from a CA at Building A regarding marijuana odor coming from a dorm room. The officer on the scene said no odor was detected. The incident was ruled unfounded.

April 1 – Police received a call regarding an audible alarm that was going off in the Fowler Building (Extended Learning Center). A message was left for Safety to check the system, and the alarm panel was reset.

April 1 – An individual was at the University Police Station to turn in a wallet they found at the Grove City Outlets. After further analysis, it was discovered that the wallet contained a fake ID and the owner of the wallet was charged. Joseph Nelson, 19, was charged with carrying a false identification card.

April 1 – Police received a call from a CA at the Rock Apartments #5 regarding marijuana odor coming from one of the apartments. The officer on scene said no odor was detected. The incident was ruled unfounded.

April 1 – Police received a call from a CA at Rhoads Hall regarding marijuana odor coming from a dorm room. Contact with the residence was made and no odor was detected. The incident was ruled unfounded.

April 2 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building A which was caused by burnt popcorn. The alarm system was reset.

April 2 – Police were contacted for a person who was lightheaded and dizzy at the Mihalik-Thompson Stadium Complex. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was dispatched and the individual was transported to the hospital.

April 4 – Police responded to an emergency phone activation outside Building D. The officer on scene was unable to find the cause or reason for the activation.

April 4 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building E which was caused by steam from the shower. The alarm system was reset.

April 5 – Police received a complaint of an individual at Building B with alcohol in their room. Officers contacted the individual, who is of age, and they admitted to possessing it. The alcohol was discarded and the individual was referred to Student Conduct.

April 5 – A nurse from the Student Health Center called the police to report an anonymous student that told them they believed that their drink from Ginger Hill was drugged. The case was referred to the Slippery Rock Police Department.

April 5 – A nurse called police to report a claim from a third-party anonymous caller that claimed a person on Rock Pride Drive in a gray sedan was yelling at students on the sidewalk and even made a student cry. Security video was reviewed and no one was observed to be upset or crying.

April 5 – Police received a complaint of a stolen hand soap dispenser in the first floor men’s bathroom at the Eisenberg Building. The case is under investigation.

April 5 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building E caused by dust from the A/C starting up. Safety was notified and the alarm system was reset.

April 5 – Police received a complaint of hazardous conditions, stating that individuals were flying drones by the Smith Loading Dock. This was part of a class being held and no further police action was taken.

April 6 – Police received a call from a CA at Building A regarding marijuana odor coming from a dorm room. Officer on scene said an odor was present and an attempt to make contact with the individual was made, but no one answered. The incident was referred to Student Standards.

April 6 – A nurse at the Student Health Center requested an ambulance be dispatched for an individual in need of medical attention. The individual was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

April 6 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building E which was caused by steam from the shower. The alarm system was reset.

April 6 – Police responded to a panic alarm activation at the Maltby Center. Officers on scene found no one in the building and the reason for the activation is unknown. A message was left with Safety.