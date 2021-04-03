Slippery Rock lacrosse dominates in win over Gannon

Slippery Rock University women’s lacrosse got back to .500 yesterday after a decisive 16-8 win against Gannon. SRU took over in the game and, other than a few mishaps on defensive end, they were able to control the pace of the game. Slippery Rock would take the lead early and never surrender it.

The Rock opened up the scoring a minute into the game when Molly Buettner scored and then only seconds later Emily Benham scored her first of the game to give the Rock a quick 2-0. Over the next 20 minutes, The Rock would put up another six goals. Jamie Dicarlo, Camryn Whipple, and Sam Barnhart would each put the ball in the back of the net. Benham accounted for three of the goals as well.

Gannon didn’t score a goal until 22 minutes into the game and, by that time, The Rock already had a solid lead. Regardless, Gannon cut the advantage in half in the ensuing six minutes. But, Charleigh Rondeau and The Rock offense stopped the Gannon offense in their tracks with a minute to go with her score. Only five seconds from the end of the half, Buettner scored again and, just like that, The Rock had netted ten goals in the first half.

Gannon opened up the second half with a quick score, but wouldn’t get within six again for the rest of the game. Benham put up another two goals and brought her season total to 15. Benham has led the team offensively, but The Rock has had everyone putting up numbers with 33 goals in the past two games.

Another aspect of note was the play of freshman Rock goalkeeper Gillian O’Rourke. O’Rourke had a very large part in the game and held off a Gannon attack that at times had some impressive runs and had momentum on their side. O’Rourke stood in and played very well for The Rock and earned another victory.

Dicarlo, Benham, Buettner, Katie Dlugosz, and Rachel Mahoney scored for The Rock in the second half. The Rock put up impressive numbers in a PSAC game and will look to continue on their momentum of two wins in a row.

The team will return to action against Lock Haven on the road on Saturday, squaring off with a team that is 1-3 overall. After that game they’ll return home to face IUP next Tuesday as they continue their PSAC schedule.