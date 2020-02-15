Four years in the making: SRU wins at home over UPJ

The only lapse in defense for The Rock came at the end of the first quarter when Kasch Harris committed a foul with 1.1 seconds left in the quarter and UPJ capitalized with a quick buzzer-beating layup that cut The Rock’s lead from eight to six heading into the second quarter.

“I talked to them [in the huddle] after that, everybody on the bench who’s a competitor wants to be on the floor but if you’re going to be on the floor you can not get confused, you can’t get turned around, you can’t not communicate,” McGraw said. “We give up more of those than anybody in our conference and that’s on me because I’m the head coach, but I was not happy that we gave up a bucket with one second left on a simple inbounds play.”

After the slip up on defense to end the quarter, The Rock didn’t allow another breakdown and because of that kept the momentum for the rest of the game. The Rock was able to keep the lead for the rest of the game and led by as many as 17, but with two minutes left it seemed as if UPJ had the momentum and cut that lead down to five. However Hinderliter wasn’t going to let the game get away from them, as she scored a contested layup to spark an 8-0 run to end the game for The Rock.

Slippery Rock has another home game on Saturday and will try to break another trend. Much like UPJ, The Rock hasn’t been able to take a game at home in a long time against Seton Hill. The Rock last won a contest at home against the Griffins in 2015. The Rock has also dropped five straight games against Seton Hill.

“This win felt great, the entire six years I’ve been here we’ve played some very exciting and very close basketball games [against Pitt-Johnstown], unfortunately the last few have gone to UPJ. I told the seniors that they would not end their career losing to Pitt-Johnstown and they won’t, and they won’t end their careers losing to Seton Hill either and that’s a fact.”