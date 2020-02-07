Council of Trustees seeks new student trustee

Slippery Rock University’s council of trustees is looking for a new student trustee for the next academic school year. To qualify for this position, a student must be a full-time undergraduate enrolled with at least 12 credit hours and in good academic standing.

Jeff Smith, the chairman of the Council of Trustees, said there are not a lot of qualifications, but that students often don’t know about the application until it is too late.

“I am trying to do everything I can to get the word out,” Smith said. “This is one of the coolest positions to have as a student.”

Smith said that student trustees are full-fledged trustees, even though they are students.

“Sometimes people think that you are just there to be the student voice, but you are really there as an actual voting member with all of the same rights and privileges as the other trustees,” Smith said.

He said trustees vote on topics and issues such as tuition freezes or increases and what new programs should be added.

“This is an honor and a chance to make a difference,” Smith said.

He said that the student trustee position is not a huge time commitment.

“It is like a lot of things when you volunteer because you can make it whatever you want it to be,” Smith said.

The official requirements are four quarterly meetings that are usually half a day on Thursday and Friday morning. He said trustees also act as ambassadors, so they are encouraged to attend other campus events, aside from just the quarterly meetings. The council of trustees also attend a few meetings across the state. The next big one is in April.

“We hope to have our new trustee appointed by then so that they can come along and shadow Dylan Colcombe, the current student trustee, and make those connections early,” Smith said.

Smith pointed out that this is a position elected by the governor, making it a big honor and a great addition to any resume. He said Colcombe will form a committee to choose the best candidates for the position, the top three will be sent to President Behre, and then the top candidate will be sent to the governor for final approval.

“I want to make sure that we get the best people available applying for this position and that everyone that is interested has a shot at it,” Smith said.

Applications are due by February 21st and require letters of recommendation. The link to the student trustee application can be found here.