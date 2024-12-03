UPB hosts The Soda Shoppe Sock Hop

New event to be held on campus for the first time.

The University Program Board (UPB) will hold a new event on campus that has not been done before called The Soda Shoppe Sock Hop on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The new event will be held in the Smith Student Center Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will have a soda counter along with many activities students can get involved in.

Students will have the opportunity to go to the soda counter and try special soda creations or make their own with various soda bases, flavorings and boba to pick from.

The soda specials are:

Nuka-Cola – A vanilla cherry cola drink with cherry boba pearls named after the drink in the Fallout game and show that takes place in the 1950s.

Raspberry Dream – A raspberry coconut Dr. Pepper drink.

Shark Attack – A blue raspberry Sprite drink with strawberry boba pearls and a gummy shark on top.

Some of the activities offered in this event include human bowling, DIY lip balms and scrubs with different scents, which UPB partnered with The Macoskey Center to bring.

Partnered with the Music Therapy Club, the event will have a DIY record painting station for students to come and paint a blank record.

The event itself is 1950s themed so the Bailey Library Archives will be joining them, bringing pieces to show what the 50s were like.

There will also be hotdogs and mac and cheese served, as well as many more activities students can partake in throughout the event.

UPB does various events throughout the year for students and this will be the final event to close out the semester.

“This definitely gives students a chance to take a break, have some fun, and get some yummy sodas and food,” Savannah Briggs UPB Director of University Events said.

Briggs got the idea from her Foundations of Academic Discovery class where she learned about the history and how popular soda counters were. She knew she wanted to bring this to campus when she got a board position.

“My friends and I started talking about how we wanted to go to a soda counter, but didn’t know of any near us,” Briggs said.

Briggs was asked which piece of the event she is most excited for.

“I think the thing I’m most excited for is the soda counter. I spent a lot of time creating the recipes and names for our specials along with picking out the different sodas and flavorings we will have,” Briggs said. “So, I’m so excited to see the student’s reactions and see which sodas they like the best. I can’t wait to see the creations that students come up with too.”

The event is free, and students can find more information on the UPB CORE page as well as @srupb on Instagram and TikTok.