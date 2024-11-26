Sustainability in Bloom

SRU is growing gardens on campus specifically tailored for essential pollinators like bees, birds and butterflies.

The project is supported financially by the SRU Green Grant Fund and is a collaboration between facilities, the biology department, SRSGA and the Pollination Organization at SRU.

A “prairie in progress” is located in the parking lot next to the Smith Student Center and will contain a blend of Northeastern wildflowers and mixed grasses. Cultivation began in June of this year.

“[These] are wind-pollinated, but provide excellent habitat and cover for insects along with a great blend of native pollinator friendly plants,” Corey Shoemaker, an SRU biology professor, said.

Shoemaker also said the university already incorporated landscaping with native, pollinator-friendly vegetation before the development of this project. He praised facilities for this effort.

“These gardens can take many forms,” he said. “Intentional gardens that I know about are one around the leadership center, one outside of the ARC on the baseball field side, a small strip between the ramp and Morrow Fieldhouse, and the new prairie we are developing.”

Ella Bloom, president of SRSGA, said the new prairie is beneficial for several reasons.

“First, it provides essential habitat for local pollinators, giving them space to thrive and carry out their vital role in our ecosystem,” Bloom said. “Second, it transforms an underutilized space into an educational opportunity, showcasing environmental conservation to our campus community.”

She worked with Facilities Director Dallas Cott to land on the space between Patterson Hall and the Smith Student Center.

“This spot offers high visibility for passing students while solving a maintenance challenge, since the steep terrain was difficult to mow. It was truly a collaborative effort,” she said.

Shoemaker discussed the details of the collaboration.

“The idea of what to put in this space came from a variety of sources, in particular the students, including SGA and the Pollination Organization,” Shoemaker said. “This is a passion for Dr. Eade and myself, given my background as a plant ecologist and Dr. Eade’s work with the Rock Apiary, creating collaborative opportunities.”

Shoemaker also provided details on what exactly a pollinator garden is and the science behind its benefits. He said a pollinator garden can take many forms.

“These ‘gardens’ can be similar to what you think about when you picture a garden, with species chosen to attract and support native pollinators, but can also be a native wildflower prairie…Key to a good pollinator garden is creating food for pollinators that persist over the growing season,” he said. “By having a high diversity of plants that flower throughout the growing season, pollinators can have a steady supply of food.”

This directly benefits humans in addition to tending to the natural world.

“Over 80% of all plants are pollinated by animals, including most of our food crops, thus providing them with habitat not only is beneficial for the environment, but is also critical for our food supply as well,” Shoemaker said.

It also benefits the campus aesthetically, and provides learning and volunteer opportunities for students.

“It is our goal that this leads to an increased understanding and appreciation of native plants and pollinators, the link between these systems and our food supplies…helping create a better campus for the students as well as the critters we share this space with,” Shoemaker said.

Even the campus food supply is supported by gardens like these, given that Boozel receives its honey from bees at the Macoskey Center.

“We strongly believe that the proverb ‘little by little, a little becomes a lot’ holds here, in that this small project supported by so many helps to make the world a better place for our insects and the plants they need,” Shoemaker said.