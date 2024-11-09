Slippery Scopes: November

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Ram

You’ve had some big changes this year, but they’ve brought you clarity. Now it’s time to carry your newfound lessons through to the end of 2024. I predict an unexpectedly good grade on an exam you think you’ll fail. BUT that project you’re putting off is gonna take longer than you thought.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Bull

November is all about wisdom for Taurus, which is perfect as we approach the end of the semester. Harness this wisdom by spending time outside, even if it’s cold. Crunch the last of the leaves while you still can. And drink more water!

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): Twins

Two words for you: Campus. Resources. I am sensing a need for outside support. Whether it be related to mental health, academics or just some downtime in the ARC, take advantage of what’s available here. It will serve you well as the year comes to a close.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Crab

The universe is telling me that you’re going to need some cozy clothes as the air grows colder. However, you’re still gonna look awesome. Accept yourself and your flaws this November, and remember to set healthy boundaries. People love you more than you realize.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Lion

Have you ever considered gratitude journaling, Leo? It might help to ground you as all of your commitments pile up. All you have to do is write down what you are grateful for. And don’t forget to perform a random act of kindness today. This will bring luck and clarity to any paper you write.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Maiden

You’ve been working HARD this semester and should be so proud of all you’ve accomplished. However, it’s time to relax. Get yourself a sweet treat each day and remember to chill. Finals will be just fine. You’re a Virgo, you’ve got this!

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Scales

You’re about to enter the busiest time of this year so far—I’m so sorry to be the one to tell you. Yet, this will end up being a good thing in the long run. Your wisdom and patience will pay off. Beware of big puddles on campus and carry an umbrella.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Scorpion

Scorpio season is in full swing. Keep learning from the positive experiences you’re having. You were thinking of picking up a new academic minor, weren’t you? This might be a good time for a fresh start. Talk things through with your advisor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Archer

If things seem tough, don’t worry. You’re about to learn some important lessons. Pay extra attention in your lecture classes this month and lean into your curious nature. You have much to learn about the world and yourself. Be thoughtful and intentional when choosing your schedule.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Sea-goat

Right now is a great time for reflection. You’ve been an amazing friend this year and deserve some recognition. Take caution when choosing who to spend time with. The library will be your friend as you prepare for finals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Water Bearer

I predict you will find some newfound confidence this month. You’re starting to really understand yourself and your goals. One suggestion I have is to try getting off-line a bit more. Phone time is fun, dare I say necessary, but brain breaks are good too. Maybe try meditation!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Fish

For Pisces, the upcoming holiday season will be party season. Nurture your inner social butterfly. Surround yourself with family, whether they are chosen or blood. Always be aware of your surroundings, but don’t fret if you slip up. The rocks here were meant to be slipped on.