Seniors share advice

A Rocket contributor spoke with two SRU seniors about their top five pieces of advice for freshmen.

The interviews were combined to make a top 10 list of crucial advice for Freshman students.

Interviewee: Aodhan Ridenour (LLCW Senior)

Question: Do you have any helpful relationship advice for Freshman?

Answer: Do not date someone from Pittsburgh and live in Slippery Rock. If you do, purchase a small dresser and fill it with doubles of all of your clothes. Place this dresser at your partner’s house and keep all the clothes there. It might just save you the relationship.

Question: Is there anywhere on or off campus that is a must to visit?

Answer: Go to the Macoskey Center. This is a jewel of an amenity that not many schools have. Meet Sami and take a tour. Buy the honey, buy the eggs. The Center has the second best water on campus. The first best water is at the Alumni House for some reason.

Question: What are some helpful places on campus for homework, papers, and assignments?

Answer: Visit the Writing Center. I’m a bit biased because I work there, but if there is one thing that will help you in every class, it is writing. Just a few tips and tricks can save you legions of time and some headaches. Learning that you can write may push yourself to challenge yourself and this may present new challenges too.

Question: How should one get to class on time and be prepared for the day ahead?

Answer: Walk or bike to class. Especially if you live in town. That ten to twenty minutes of locomotion gets the systems pumping and clears your mind. We know we need the parking spaces. Plus, it keeps you lean and fast.

Question: Any eating habits that you can form?

Answer: When you become a commuter, get the 75-meal deal with the coupons and $100 flex. You cannot beat this deal. Eat a Boozel salad once or twice a week and there are your vegetables.

Interviewee: Isabel Snyder (LLCW Senior)

Question: What is your advice for Freshman that they can start on Day One?

Answer: Get Involved!! Find something outside of your academic course load like a club, sport, or extracurricular that you can do for fun. It’s a great way to branch out and meet people. Use Core to stay current with events happening on campus. There’s a lot to do if you know where to look!

Question: What are the best free resources for a new student at SRU?

Answer: Use Your Resources! Slippery Rock University offers a ton of FREE resources to help you succeed during your time in college and beyond. There’s Peer Tutoring, the Career Center, Success Coaching program, and the Writing Center just to name a few.

Question: How can Freshman best utilize Advisors’ and Professors’ time during the day?

Answer: Go to Professors’ Office Hours. Even if just to introduce yourself and ask for tips on how to succeed in their class, meeting with your professors helps them get to know you and lets them know you care about doing well in their class.

Question: What is flex and how can it help benefit you?

Answer: Use your flex dining dollars. Don’t let these go to waste! Find out how much flex money comes with your meal plan and use it throughout the semester accordingly. Some places on campus also have deals at the end of the semester for you to use your Flex.

Question: What is some advice about your degree/Rock Audit/Graduation Outlook?

Answer: Map out your degree. Plan ahead with your academic advisor for when you need to take which courses so that you stay on track for when you want to graduate.