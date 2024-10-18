Slippery ‘scopes: Scorpio Season

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Ram

The final quarter of the year will bring clarity to all the new experiences you’ve had in 2024. It appears the sun’s path will tighten even your closest emotional bonds. You will find a new emotional support meal swipe choice, but be cautious of excessive Grubhub lines.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Bull

The stars will bring confidence for you once Scorpio season rolls around. No matter how midterms turned out, you’re going to do amazing on your finals. Good work will reap even better rewards. However, be wary of cold weather. Going to class will feel better than lying in bed, even when it rains.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): Twins

Scorpio season is always a good time for Geminis to focus on wellness. That’s why you’re going to get on a consistent schedule of eating 3 meals a day. Feed your mind, body, and soul. Remember, a less nutritious meal is better than no food at all. Beware of copious amounts of laundry.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Crab

This fall you are meant to nurture your inner child. Have an art night with your friends, jump in a pile of leaves, and laugh loudly in public (unless you’re in the library). Strive to express yourself, but take caution when posting online.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Lion

It’s time to focus on self-reflection. How can you be there for both yourself and others? What do you need emotionally, and how can you get it? Halloween will be the perfect opportunity for you to unmask. I predict free sweet treats coming your way! Remember to be kind and considerate.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Maiden

While you may want to hunker down with a movie and blanket, you’re about to be pretty busy until the end of the year. You will feel the urge to say “yes” to anything that comes your way. But, this doesn’t mean you can’t take care of yourself. I urge you to go outside and take a good look at the foliage. Then, decide what your favorite tree on campus is.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Scales

While Libra season might be ending, your good luck streak is not. You had a good few weeks in the sun (or rain if you’ve been near campus) and now you get to sit back and watch more good times roll. If you go to at least one new campus activity before the semester ends, you’ll be golden. Make sure you’re extra aware of your surroundings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Scorpion

Scorpio, you know what time it is! This season is for you and your passion projects. You’re going to make moves that pull you toward success without even trying. Your fortune is great. I sense days off, close parking spots and open-note exams. Keep being confident, just not too confident.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Archer

Right now you probably feel bogged down by classes and bored with your routine. Still, remember that it’s okay to relax. Maybe shake things up by spending more time by yourself. Try eating at Boozel alone—you might find it healing. Your season is coming up soon, so save the excitement for then.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Sea-goat

You are about to be hit with a ton of networking opportunities. If there’s a career fair for your major, you should definitely go. And if you’ve been considering buying a pet, now is also the time. Stay connected with the people you care about most. Someone close to you may need your support soon…

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Water Bearer

You have been getting out of your comfort zone a lot lately, and you should be really proud of yourself. Keep pushing your limits but remember to take care of yourself. I urge you to find time for your favorite hobby this season. School isn’t everything.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Fish

Feeling restless? Itching to break out of your day-to-day? Go on an impulsive trip up to Lake Erie or even Niagara Falls. Nature will set you free. Be on the lookout for people who aren’t what they seem. This could be a professor, friend, etc. Use your wise mind.