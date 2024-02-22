Language clubs present ‘Spirited Away’

Several campus organizations are collaborating to present the popular Japanese film “Spirited Away” (2001) on Feb. 24. The event opens at 7 p.m. while the movie itself begins at 8 p.m.

Participating organizations include Rock The Weekend, Japanese Club, Arabic Club, French Club, Spanish Club, Young Adult Literature Club and more.

Each organization will have their own table where students can make crafts or receive favors of varying kinds. The Japanese Club will be allowing students to make their own origami keychains, whereas the Young Adult Literature Club will help create bookmarks.

The event will also include snacks and refreshments, in addition to raffle baskets with movie-related prizes.

Mya Marzan, the president of Japanese Club, said this showing was inspired by a world film event held last year.

“[It] went really well…This year, we really wanted to focus on the film aspect,” Marzan said.

They chose Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” because of its critical acclaim and Oscar win.

“The go-to world film would be a movie by Miyazaki because he’s such a prolific director in Japan,” Marzan said. “It’s older, it’s well known…we thought that was a stable option.”

The purpose of a world film event is to showcase the non-linguistic aspects of studying another culture, according to Marzan.

“I feel like a lot of times, people go into these classes and it’s just a grade when there’s so much more to learn about culture than just language,” she said. “I think this kind of thing helps people really start to appreciate other cultures more and makes them see it as something to be passionate about and not something to brush aside.”