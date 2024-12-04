Rock gets back into win column against West Virginia Wesleyan

Jomo Goings, Maceo Austin and Ike Herster combined for 44 of SRU’s 70 points on Monday night. This led the Rock to a 14-point victory over West Virginia Wesleyan College, their biggest margin of victory of the season.

The Rock entered the night on a five-game losing streak after starting the year with a 2-1 record. Two of the five losses came in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action.

The game started slow, with neither team getting a shot off in the first three possessions of the contest. The first points came when Austin hit one of two free throws.

The Bobcats would take their first lead at 3-1 with an Alex Mirhosseini three-pointer less than two minutes into the game. West Virginia Wesleyan would hold the lead for nearly the next 12 minutes of action, and their lead reached as much as eight points.

Slippery Rock would fight back, and a Luke Howes layup gave Slippery Rock a 24-23 advantage.

The Rock did not look back after this moment, as they would hold the lead for the final 26 minutes of the game.

Goings scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Rock in scoring. Goings also secured seven steals, which is tied for third all-time in SRU history for a single game, along with five rebounds and four assists.

Austin and Herster joined Goings as the other Rock players in double figures, with 14 and 12 points respectively. Austin grabbed 10 rebounds to capture his first double-double of the year.

O’Meech Wilson grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with nine points, seven of which came at the charity stripe.

The Rock return to action this Friday when they travel to Kutztown, Pa. to take on the Golden Bears in a PSAC showdown at Keystone Arena at 5 p.m.