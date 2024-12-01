Playoff redemption

A wild series of events in overtime, culminating with the boldest play call of the season, secured a 25-24 victory for No. 11 SRU football over the biggest villain in their recent history.

In a game that was destined to be close until the end, The Rock took a one-point lead on a two-point conversion to close out a walk-off win over No. 3 Kutztown University earlier today.

The White and Green got the ball first and drove down the field in impressive fashion against one of the best defenses in the country. Several Chris D’Or rushes, and over 40 yards of passing from Brayden Long, ended the 17-play drive with six points after 10 minutes of possession to open the game.

The extra point was blocked, which would go on to loom large, but SRU almost held the 6-0 lead until halftime. The Golden Bears took a one-point advantage with 2:11 left in the second quarter on a Steve Burkhardt run.

On the two drives following Kutztown’s score, both teams quickly got to fourth down and punted.

After the Golden Bears’ try, one of multiple good Kanye Thompson punt returns set up The Rock near midfield. Brayden Long launched a deep ball brought in by a diving Logan Ramper for 41 yards.

The play set SRU up in field goal range where, after a couple of shots at the end zone, Yohn converted a 24-yarder to give The Rock a 9-7 lead after the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Kutztown found the end zone again to take the lead back. The Golden Bears planned to go for two and try for a six-point lead, but a delay of game penalty forced them into an extra point try.

Slippery Rock’s next drive would fizzle out at midfield, ultimately ending in a turnover on downs. The Golden Bears’ response was a 10-play, 35-yard drive that resulted in a field goal to bring their advantage to eight points.

The Rock needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion on what might have been their final drive against one of Division II’s best defenses.

Long and Co. delivered with a Kam Kruzelyak receiving score and a touch pass over the middle for two targeting Ramper to knot the game up at 17.

The Golden Bears had just under two minutes to respond with a last-second, go-ahead score, but two incompletions and a delay of game penalty doomed their final drive of regulation.

Thompson delivered another impressive return 35 yards all the way to Kutztown’s 49-yard line on the ensuing punt. The speedy returner nearly broke it off for a house call before a shoe-string tackle potentially saved the Golden Bears’ season.

The Rock nearly got off a game-winning field goal attempt, but the clock ran out on the fourth quarter after a Mike Solomon reception.

Kutztown received the ball first in overtime and initially it appeared as though Jaedyn Stewart would march the ball all the way from the Rock 25-yard line into the end zone. A big tackle for loss and a holding penalty sent Kutztown back to a third-and-20 before a facemask penalty on Slippery Rock gave them new life.

The Golden Bears took advantage and scored on the opening drive of overtime, opting to kick the extra point and take a 24-17 lead.

Slippery Rock was set back by a holding call themselves, though Ramper boxed out a defender to bring in a 28-yard touchdown and bring the deficit back to one point.

The Rock then brought the offense back out for a two-point try in a scenario where they had one play for their playoff lives.

The call itself was as fearless as they come. The White and Green dialed up a hook and ladder to send themselves to the quarterfinals.

Long found Solomon on the hook route and the receiver successfully completed the lateral to Idris Lawrence out of the backfield, ending Kutztown’s season in style.

Kutztown allowed a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-low nine points per game on defense in conference games this year. Additionally, they had allowed more than 20 points just once all season, and never more than 21.

No one had scored 25 points against the Golden Bears since Colorado School of Mines in the NCAA Division II semifinals last year, when they scored 35.

Ramper and Long had their connection in pristine form today. Long completed 27 of 39 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. 120 of those yards were hauled in by Ramper, as were nine of the completions and the one touchdown.

Lawrence, Kylon Wilson and Solomon all had over 40 yards receiving and at least four catches.

The Rock’s running game was stymied today, though Lawrence still managed 35 yards and D’Or the lone ground score.

Todd Hill had another dominant defensive effort by logging 1.5 tackles for loss and eight total tackles, despite playing through a biceps injury.

Jacob Snow led the way with seven tackles, all of which were solo.