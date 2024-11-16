Shootout ends in PSAC Tournament exit for SRU

The Rock’s first half offensive outburst stalled in second half en route to 5-4 Semifinal loss

The White and Green women’s soccer dropped their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament Semifinal matchup to Shepherd University 5-4 earlier today.

Sydney Patrick, the program’s all-time leader in assists, notched the game’s first goal early when she launched the ball mere inches above the reach of Shepherd’s goalkeeper Hannah Wilt.

The sixth minute score prompted a quick response from Sarah Peternel, who tied the game in the ninth minute.

Patrick found herself in the box score again just past the 20-minute mark when her shot ricocheted off the crossbar and was knocked in by Morgan Sarver immediately after.

Shepherd’s answer took slightly longer this time, but Annabelle Wunderlich knotted the game up at two with ten minutes to play in the first half nonetheless.

Following the score, it was Slippery Rock with a quick response as Olivia Yoder fired a shot from deep and caught Wilt too far in front of the net after the goalie passed to a defender. The 41st minute score was the fifth and final of the first half.

The Rock outshot and outscored Shephard University over the front 45 minutes and took a 3-2 lead into the break.

In a game full of fast, back-and-forth scoring, Wunderlich started to take over. The Rams set up a good offensive chance in the 59th minute that turned into a penalty kick scored by the midfielder to even the game yet again.

Wunderlich gave the Rams their first lead of the night with her third goal of the game in the 66th minute. Shepherd’s Josie Beezel scored what would end up being the dagger not even a full minute later to elevate the Rams to a 5-3 margin.

The Rock’s Libby Zacharyasz brought hope back to The Rock with a goal assisted by Faith Diffenbacher, though with less than five minutes remaining, SRU could not find the back of the net again.

As the seconds trickled down, The Rock saw their season come to a halt despite scoring four goals against a Rams team that had not allowed multiple goals to a single opponent all season.

Sarver’s four shots with three on target were both team highs. Patrick, Zacharyasz and Diffenbacher all had at least two shots and at least one shot on goal as well.