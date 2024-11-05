Rock field hockey ends season at No. 4 Bloomsburg

Bailee Christman’s opening goal provided hope for an upset, but The Rock’s scoring stalled as they fell 4-1 at No. 4 Bloomsburg University’s Steph Pettit Stadium last Friday.

After a scoreless first period, Christman quickly followed a Leslie Colliver penalty corner with the first score of the afternoon five minutes into the second period. It was a second chance in short order for Christman who had a shot blocked just seconds earlier.

The Huskies, who have not been ranked below No. 5 since week one, were quick to respond and did not look back after notching the equalizer.

Bloomsburg’s Genna Bush tallied her eighth goal of the season in the 23rd minute, just over two minutes after The Rock’s score.

The White and Green’s final foe of 2024 would score in both the remaining two periods, logging one in the third and two in the fourth.

The Huskie’s Aydan McFarland tallied her first goal of the game on a penalty stroke in the 45th minute then followed it up with another score five minutes later.

McFarland showed up again later with an assist on Alyxandra Flick’s goal, Bloomsburg’s fourth and final, to sink the White and Green’s hopes of a late comeback.

Christman’s goal was one of her two shots on goal across four total shots. Leslie Colliver recorded an assist on The Rock’s lone score and had one shot on goal of her own.

Slippery Rock Goalie Grace Burker finished with seven saves during her 60 minutes in the net.

With their 2024 schedule all wrapped up, Christman finishes with the most shots on goal of her team with 24 while being second in goals with six.

Gianna Conti’s eight goals were the most for SRU, as were the senior forward’s 19 points.

Burker totaled 82 saves over almost 970 minutes of goalkeeping in 16 games.

The Rock field hockey finishes their season with a 4-12 overall record playing in the highly competitive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West division.