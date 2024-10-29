Rock women’s XC wins PSAC title

SRU women’s cross country took first at the Kutztown University-hosted Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships last Saturday.

The Rock defended their title from a year ago when they had five runners within the top 20, led by Anna Igims and Ruthie Hughes. History repeated itself with Igims and Hughes placing first and second for SRU, though they placed higher overall this time around.



Igims earned the women’s 2024 Outstanding Runner title for the meet, finishing first overall with more than 30 seconds to spare over second place Morgan Janiuk.

Igims finished in 21:26.5 and was one of just two runners to finish in less than 22 minutes, the other being Janiuk. Hughes just barely missed joining the two by two-tenths of a second, coming in at 22:00.2.

Jennifer Cichra, Maddie Grillo and Carissa Flynn rounded out the White and Green’s scoring runners at 12th, 26th and 28th respectively. All three finished in under 24 minutes, as did Tatiana Holt and Hannah Burgoon.

The Rock were one of two teams with multiple top-10 finishers, the other being East Stroudsburg University who claimed fifth and sixth place.

The White and Green were also one of three teams to finish with under 100 points. Shippensburg University’s 88 and East Stroudsburg’s 91 were the remaining double-digit point totals.

The six-kilometer race took place at Kutztown’s North Campus XC Course.

The Rock now looks forward to the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships. They will return to Lock Haven’s West Branch XC Course, where they placed second on Nov. 4 of last year.