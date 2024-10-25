Rock falters at No. 12 Gannon

Slippery Rock men’s soccer took the bus ride north to Erie, Pa. this Wednesday to take on the Golden Knights of Gannon University in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West bout.

The Rock came into the contest off the back of a thrilling 4-3 victory over Seton Hill University last Saturday, which included a goal three seconds into the second half for SRU by virtue of Aitor Jorde.

The Golden Knights entered the game ranked No. 12 in the country after earning two consecutive shutouts against California University (Pa.) and West Chester University, while scoring 10 goals throughout the two games.

These two teams had already played earlier this season at James Egli Field, battling to a 1-1 draw after a Gannon red card in minute 29 of the contest, leading to an SRU equalizer in the second half.

The Golden Knights started off the scoring 26 minutes into the game with a converted penalty from Sverre Orten, his fifth goal of the year. The mark was Orten’s second from the penalty spot in as many attempts this season.

The Rock were able to tie the game just over five minutes later when Arturo Pla Hernandis found the back off the net with an assist from Jorde. It was the third goal in the last four games for Pla Hernandis.

SRU took the nationally ranked Golden Knights towards another 1-1 draw until Alander Soares broke the deadlock with less than 15 minutes to play in the game. The goal tied Soares for the team lead in that category with eight.

The Rock turned up the pressure down a goal in their pursuit to leave Erie with points, but the game was put out of reach when Orten scored his second of the game in the last minute before extra time.

With the loss, SRU fell to 5-4-3 overall and 2-2-2 in the PSAC. Slippery Rock still holds on the third place in the PSAC West standings behind Gannon and Lock Haven University.

With the win, the Golden Knights improve their record to 10-2-2 on the year and 4-0-2 in the PSAC.

SRU will look to get back in the win column in their push for the PSAC playoffs when they return home this Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. to host University of Pitt-Johnstown.