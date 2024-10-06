No. 9 Slippery Rock football had 91 seconds while down five points, with one timeout, against their biggest rival, to drive 75 yards for a game-winner.

“We rep it every day in practice, there’s always a two-minute drill, so this was really nothing to us,” receiver Mike Soloman said.

It may have been “nothing” in practice, but in this game with emotions swirling, the culmination of the drive was everything.

The White and Green got off to a successful start on the drive. Quarterback Brayden Long completed his first three passes for 25 yards, but they were not moving fast enough and time was running out.

After two incompletions and a six-yard Kylon Wilson grab, The Rock took their final timeout with 23 seconds remaining at No. 21 Indiana University (Pa.)’s 44-yard line.

Tight end Kam Kruzelyak came up with a 21-yard catch over the middle of the field. A targeting call on the play against IUP set up SRU with first-and-10 from Indiana’s 11-yard line.

“We just felt like it was another practice doing what we do. Staying calm, staying poised and just playing Rock football,” Soloman said.

That first down saw Solomon get a step on the defender, a perfect ball dropped right in his arms and a beautiful over-the-shoulder, go-ahead touchdown grab. The Rock used 79 of the remaining 91 seconds and took the lead.

“We talk about being relentless, and they never quit, never give up and they keep fighting until the end. That shows everybody in life, just keep playing. Something is going to happen. And it did for us,” Slippery Rock head coach Shawn Lutz said.

There is little more you can do on a two-minute drill, but those 12 seconds left the door open.

A pair of untimely unsportsmanlike conduct penalties put IUP back in the game with seven seconds remaining, already in Slippery Rock territory when their drive started. An eight-yard completion put the Crimson Hawks within the furthest limits of field goal range.

George P. Miller stadium was filled to the brink until the clock hit triple zeroes. Every fan’s eyes were to the sky after Crimson Hawks’ kicker Nick Andrasi, who already made a 40-yarder in the third quarter, put boot to leather from 54 yards out for a potential game-winner.

Andrasi has the leg, but it sailed wide-right and time ran out in one of the most dramatic finishes you will see in college football. The Rock held on for a 33-32 victory yesterday.

The Rock got on the board in odd fashion. D’Or bounced an inside handoff outside before lateraling the ball to quarterback Brayden Long who barely reached the front corner of the end zone.

“I just let my offensive coaches do a great job with what they do,” Lutz said.

Things started to get out of hand for the Crimson Hawks from there. Early in the second quarter, Kylon Wilson brought in a quick pass from Long and pierced through the defense for a 72-yard score.

The next drive, a 37-yard Ben Lane punt return set the White and Green up at Indiana’s 35. It took just two D’Or rushes to tally another touchdown and a 21-point lead.

The game had gone almost perfectly for The Rock, but one misstep turned into two and IUP took advantage.

IUP scored on a four-play, 72-yard drive nearing the end of the first half, forced a Rock three-and-out, then drove for a field goal to close out the half. They took the momentum into the break and came back out with it.

“Once we stomp on somebody, we got to learn to get that killer instinct and choke them out,” Lutz said.

The Crimson Hawks forced a turnover on downs to open the third quarter then scored another touchdown to bring the score to 21-17. They would kick a field goal and score a touchdown on their ensuing two offensive tries to take a five-point lead. IUP scored 26 unanswered points in response to The Rock’s 21.

“Any good team is going to come back. We can’t turn over the ball. We turned it over twice,” Lutz said “That’s a good team. Give them credit, they came back.”

The White and Green answered with a 17-play, 83-yard touchdown drive to take the lead back. It was short-lived. IUP immediately scored another touchdown to take the lead, setting up Slippery Rock’s heroic final drive.

“I’m just really proud,” Lutz said. “When you win a game like this, we take it any way we can. It’s not easy.”

Solomon finished the game with both of The Rock’s final two touchdowns and 23 yards on four receptions. Wilson led The Rock in receiving with 92 yards on six catches and had a touchdown himself.

Long threw for 205 yards on 31 attempts and had four total touchdowns.

Both Chris D’Or and Idris Lawrence accrued over 75 rushing yards with the former fighting his way into the endzone for one score.

“Guys like Mike Soloman, the impact that he has had, our O-line, our running backs… it was just outstanding today,” Lutz said.

The relentless approach cannot stop with the win, even if it will likely go down as the most important of the regular season. California University (Pa.) holds the same record in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West division games as The Rock at 2-0.

No. 8 Kutztown University lurks on the eastern side of the conference, still at 2-0 in PSAC play. The Golden Bears are the only other undefeated team in the conference, including non-conference games.

“Don’t ever quit. Don’t ever give up in anything. No one thought we were going to win that game in the end. Just keep playing,” Lutz said.

The Rock returns to Mihalik-Thompson Stadium against Gannon University next Saturday at 1:00 p.m.