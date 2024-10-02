IUP clips Rock field hockey

A last-second score doomed The Rock field hockey against Indiana University (Pa.) at the Mihalik-Thompson stadium game yesterday.

After rattling off five shots and taking a lead late in the first period, SRU could not find the back of the net again in what ended as a 2-1 loss.

The White and Green’s early lead came after Madison Shomo recorded her first goal of the season on a loose ball close to IUP’s net with under two minutes remaining in the first period. Gianna Conti was credited with the assist.

The goal was the third of Shomo’s career around halfway into her sophomore season. The forward led her squad with two shots on goal across her two shots as the lone Rock goal scorer.

Jess Davidson found the equalizer by smacking the ball between two defenders after a penalty corner just over one minute into the third period.

The Crimson Hawks took the lead for the first time on a Cassie Romanczuk shot within five yards of the goal. With just two minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the fourth at the time of the goal, SRU could not recover.

Romanczuk and Davidson led the field with four shots each. The latter tallied three shots on goal and the former had one.

Conti and IUP’s Devon Johnson were the only two players to record an assist.

Conti also registered one shot on goal between her three total shots. The forward leads The Rock in points, shots and shots on goal up to this point in the season. Her 10 points place her at No. 13 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

Rock field hockey returns to PSAC play at Millersville University this Friday. They will then play Frostburg State University next Tuesday before returning to Mihalik-Thompson Stadium against East Stroudsburg University on Oct. 13.