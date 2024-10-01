UPJ defeats Rock in 5 sets

Slippery Rock volleyball lost their opening game of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division portion of their schedule in five sets at Pitt-Johnstown’s court last Friday.

Jaeden Yost recorded the most assists for SRU, just behind Brooke Farrah who locked in 16. The setter and defensive specialist has 96 assists total for the season so far. Farrah also recorded 13 digs this game, more than she has in any other game.

After a tough back and forth, The Rock took the win in the first set with 12 kills. Pitt-Johnstown accrued 14 kills and five attack errors. Slippery Rock won out with a two-point lead thanks to Callie Chevalier and Erica Selfridge.

Selfridge had 11 kills, bringing her total to 144 for the season. The outside hitter is ranked 11th in the PSAC.

SRU took an 8-4 lead in the second set with attack errors by Lualis Alvarado and Natalie Lippincott. Six consecutive points put UPJ in the lead by three, a lead they would maintain to later close out the set with a kill by Brooke Pelloni.

The White and Green took another 8-4 lead with two attack errors by Lippincott. Pitt Johnstown recorded six straight points to give them a one-point lead. SRU brought it back after four attack errors to win the fourth set 25-21.

SRU tied 3-3 in the fifth set with a kill from Callie Chevalier. An attack error and a kill from UPJ’s outside hitter, Lippincott, gave them a two-point lead.

After going into the fifth set tied, UPJ took the lead and never gave it back. Pitt-Johnstown took the lead and ran with it, closing the set 15-9.

The White and Green go on to play Seton Hill University on Oct. 1 in Greensburg.